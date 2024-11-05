‘Sick, crazy b—-‘: Trump ends his campaign with blatant misogyny against female leaders

Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign was rife with misogyny. It’s only thematic that his campaign trail would end with a distasteful insult against another female politician.

In his rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump went through his list of complaints against the Harris campaign. Aside from accusing Democrats of “cheating” the elections, he also called Kamala Harris a “radical left lunatic.” That’s unfortunately not the worst of Trump’s insults. He also had disparaging words to say against former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

He accused her of being a “crooked” person. More shockingly, he said, “She’s an evil, sick, crazy bi–.” He refused to finish the sentence. “It starts with a b, but I won’t say it. I wanna say it.” Trump looked as if he was on the verge of wanting to call Pelosi an expletive.

Trump clarified that he doesn’t use much foul language but justified its use at the moment. “It is a little better if you use foul language. These are bad people.” Trump also took a jab against Representative Adam Schiff, who helped investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Trump threatens his opposition

This wouldn’t be the first time Trump has verbally attacked Nancy Pelosi. He notably called Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi “the enemy within,” both of whom are his political opponents. Pelosi was known to have praised the indictments against Donald Trump. Additionally, she called Trump a “domestic enemy” after the January 6th US Capitol Attack.

Trump is not particularly fond of his critics. He made a joke about hitting former First Lady Michelle Obama after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris herself received misogynistic comments from Trump supporters, which Trump enabled. Trump also encouraged violent rhetoric against journalists for writing stories and covering his failings.

It’s unclear how Trump’s critics would fare if he wins another term at the White House. His former White House Chief of Staff implied that Trump may be inclined to vindication.

