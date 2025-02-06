‘Should not go through a process of rebuilding’: Trump confirms he doesn’t want Gaza to be restored

President Donald Trump made an abrupt announcement to seize control of the Gaza Strip. Political allies and adversaries are equally confused and disgruntled. Amid all this, the question hangs: does Trump want to rebuild the Gaza Strip for Palestinians?

Trump announced at a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States “will take over the Gaza Strip.” The president also touted rebuilding Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” Trump likened Gaza to “a symbol of death and destruction.” For that reason, “it should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people.” The latter half pertains to Palestinians. He follows the same line of thinking when asked about Palestinians who will ultimately be displaced by this plan.

“They tried the other [way], and they tried it for decades, and decades, and decades. It’s not going to work, and it will never work.” The answer is clear: Trump neither believes that a two-state solution will be better for Palestinians. Additionally, his plan entails turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East” while crossing fingers that Jordan and Egypt will take Palestinians as refugees. As lofty and admittedly brutal as this plan is, even some Trump allies appeared surprised by the president’s statement.

Republicans were left reeling from the announcement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt excessively softened and even slightly contradicted the president’s message. When asked to clarify about the president’s desire for long-term US ownership of Gaza, Leavitt backtracked. “The president has made it clear that they need to be temporarily relocated out of Gaza for the rebuilding of this effort. Again, it’s a demolition site right now. It’s not a liveable place for any human being, and I think it’s actually quite evil to suggest that people should live in such dire conditions.” He, in fact, was not clear about his plans for Gaza. There were no specifics laid out, and other Republicans speculated that the military would be inevitably deployed.

Leavitt also clarified that Trump “is not committed” to sending troops. Despite this, other Republicans speculated that the military would be inevitably deployed. They were apprehensive about seizing the Gaza Strip if it meant sending military personnel. Senator Josh Hawley was unsure if this is “the best use of United States resources.” After all, a rebuilding effort that will forcibly relocate Palestinians requires boots on the ground. If it’s not the United States military doing so, will Trump relegate the job to Israel? Palestinians will resist displacement, and the fallout may be catastrophic.

Senator Rand Paul chimed in and condemned the need for US interference in the conflict. He wrote on X, “The pursuit for peace should be that of the Israelis and the Palestinians. I thought we voted for America First. We have no business contemplating yet another occupation to doom our treasure and spill our soldiers blood.”

Despite the confusion and shock, some Trump allies justified the president’s comments and continued to push the notion that he’s a “peaceful president.” Representative Darrell Issa claimed that Trump “is again showing the way as a peacemaker for our time.” Representative Brandon Gill wrote on X, “PROMISES KEPT.” Because, of course, potentially displacing an ethnic population in the guise of redevelopment is “peaceful.”

