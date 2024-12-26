“She snapped!” Beyonce and Blue Ivy’s NFL Halftime Show breaks social media

Beyonce turned her NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Day into a concert with a football game on the sidelines. Her performance aside, social media just couldn’t get enough of seeing Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s eldest, perform alongside her mother.

The Halftime Show happened in Beyonce’s native Houston, Texas. Everyone was already raving over Beyonce’s performance of her hit songs from her album, Cowboy Carter. When Blue Ivy came on stage to dance to ‘Ya Ya’ and ‘Texas Hold ‘Em,’ even the live audience at the stadium cheered louder. It’s not difficult to see why people were gushing over the mom and daughter collab. Blue Ivy has proven herself to be a spectacular dancer.

Social media users were just as gagged as those who’ve seen the performance live. One wrote on Twitter, “This angle of Blue Ivy shows how much she snapped! Then she started off the count.”

this angle of blue ivy shows how much she snapped!! then she started off the count ? pic.twitter.com/TBWrdTbAVB — diamond (@ddmonee_) December 26, 2024

Others were just as impressed, if not supportive of Blue Ivy. Another user online noted that although Blue Ivy is a nepo baby, she “isn’t insufferable because there’s time being taken to develop her talents.”

Not her first rodeo

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy performed beside her mother. She made her dance debut during Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour and has improved since then. Even her first public performance made waves on the internet, but the hype wasn’t unwarranted. The 12-year-old was able to keep up with Beyonce, who has been performing for at least three decades. From the get-go, it was already clear that there is a successor to the Knowles-Carter dynasty.

Apart from guest starring in her mother’s concerts, Blue Ivy has also made her voice-acting debut on the feature film Mufasa: The Lion King. She played the role of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala. While the film was just released on December 20, those who’ve already seen the film were also praising Blue Ivy’s voiceover performance.

