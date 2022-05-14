While most Marvel release dates are kept under wraps, eagle-eyed fans noticed an as-yet-unannounced release date for ‘She-Hulk’ on the the official Disney Plus UK site. According to the site, ‘She-Hulk’, starring Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, will premiere on August 17, 2022. The site also gives a synopsis of the upcoming series, which reads “This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.”

If the leak is true, then it would put to bed rumors that the series has been delayed. ‘She-Hulk’ will follow the next Disney+ Marvel entry, Ms. Marvel, which is set to premiere on June 8th. Joining Maslany and company will be Girls5Eva star Renée Elise Goldsberry and The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil as a villain (potentially Titania?). It’s rumored that Krysten Ritter may reprise her role as super-powered private investigator Jessica Jones, although my money is on Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, given that both he and Walters are lawyers.

Are you excited for the ‘She-Hulk’ series? It will be the first comedy in the MCU/Disney+, headed by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) with Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, Girls5Eva) leading the directing team. See you in August (hopefully), She-Hulk!

Hulu has canceled the stop-motion Patton Oswalt series M.O.D.O.K. after one season. (via Variety)

Will the ‘Gotham Knights’ game nail its characters? (via io9)

RIP Tremors, The Right Stuff actor Fred Ward, who died at 79. (via HuffPost)

So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred. pic.twitter.com/WLOB0iVwkd — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 13, 2022

AMC+ debuts sci-fi thriller teaser ‘Moonhaven’ with Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, and Joe Manganiello. (via Collider)

Vlad King’s commentary is biased in My Hero Academia. (via CBR)

Christian Bale gets spooky in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. (via Comicbook.com)

Woody Harrelson opens a West Hollywood cannabis dispensary, obviously. (via THR)

Watch Elizabeth Olsen take a lie detector test from Vanity Fair.

