She-Hulk Cast Gains Jameela Jamil

This IS the Good Place! Actress, personality, and social activist Jameela Jamil is reportedly heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk opposite Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters! The Disney+ show will introduce the talented lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner to the MCU and will probably include her transformation from lawyer to part of the green family (especially seeing as Mark Ruffalo is in the show). But Jamil’s casting is filling out the world of Jennifer Walters in an interesting way.

Jamil will reportedly play the show’s villain, Titania. In the world of Marvel, Mary MacPherran (who would later be known as Titania) was a young girl who just didn’t fit in and was trying to find her place in the world—often by any means necessary, including lying about being “Spider-Woman” simply because Mary had the same hair color as Julia Carpenter (the second Spider-Woman after Jessica Drew).

Her lies led her into the bath of Doctor Doom, where she gained superpowers from the villain and eventually became the enemy of none other than She-Hulk. While it isn’t confirmed that Jamil is Titania, the rumor does grease the wheels in my mind because if Titania is around, that has to mean that Victor Von Doom isn’t that far behind. The Fantastic Four are coming to the Marvel world—we know that; it’s been announced—but there have been no casting rumors or any information about when we’d see them prior to their standalone property.

So if Jamil is, in fact, playing Titania, that could be our first look at Doctor Doom and the entry into the world of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. Still, Jamil’s involvement in the Marvel world is exciting no matter what. The actress, who started her career as a TV and radio host in the U.K., became an overnight star in America when she starred as Tahani Al-Jamil in NBC’s The Good Place. Since then, she’s used her platform to advocate for issues near and dear to her heart and has been a very prominent voice against “diet” culture.

She’s open, willing to talk about the things important to her, and isn’t afraid of voicing her opinion, and that’s very inspiring to see. Getting to see someone like that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fits in with the creatives like Chris Evans (who was never shy about politics) and Mark Ruffalo (who also uses his platform on Twitter and Instagram to share resources to help make the world a better place).

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Jamil is actually Titania, but if she is playing Mary MacPherran herself, an entire world of powers are coming our way in She-Hulk and the world of Jennifer Walters, and that should excite any Marvel fan!

(image: Marvel Entertainment/NBC)

