While many of us are still mourning the demise of the Marvel/Netflix partnership, there is hope on the horizon for our Defenders. Rumors are swirling that Krysten Ritter is in talks to reprise her role as Jessica Jones for Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series. Of course, the rumor is just that, and nothing has been confirmed by Marvel CEO Kevin Feige or by Ritter herself. The rumor was sourced to nerd news scooper @DanielRPK on Twitter, where fans quickly ran with the idea of the Defendersverse characters popping up on Disney+.

Feige said in an interview with Deadline, “I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything,” when asked about reviving the Defendersverse. He also teased that familiar franchise faces will pop up in She-Hulk‘s courtroom, which naturally has us thinking about the law firm of Nelson and Murdock and the possible return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil. The character is also rumored to be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man threequel.

And while the Defenders were previously under Netflix’s purview, the streaming giant’s contract on those characters expires this year, freeing them up to re-join the rest of the MCU on Disney+.

Ritter had previously stated that she didn’t expect to reprise the role, saying “Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so … I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.” However, like Feige, Ritter isn’t completely closing the door on reprising her role. She also previously tweeted, “I would play JJ again in a HEARTBEAT – she’s the coolest character ever and I love her! Hey, you never know what the future holds 🤪 As for now I’m so proud of the long run & the deep character work I got to do. It’s been a dream and never say never!”

I would play JJ again in a HEARTBEAT – she’s the coolest character ever and I love her! Hey, you never know what the future holds 🤪 As for now I’m so proud of the long run & the deep character work I got to do. It’s been a dream and never say never! https://t.co/donjfIgjvp — krysten ritter (@Krystenritter) June 24, 2019

Audiences will have plenty of time to mull over Jessica Jones’s potential return, as She-Hulk is slated for 2022. The series will star Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gains Hulk-like powers via a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk.

The idea of Walters sparring (verbally and otherwise) with Jessica Jones is thrilling. And who doesn’t want to see powerhouse actresses Ritter and Maslany sharing the screen? As a diehard Jessica Jones fan myself, this is all music to my ears.

The cancellation of Jessica Jones was a blow to Marvel’s female-driven representation, and while I long for the return of a Jessica Jones-led series, I would be beyond psyched to see Ritter join the cast of She-Hulk, if only for a cameo.

What do you think of the rumor? Do you want to see Jessica Jones and Jennifer Walters kicking ass in the courtroom?

