She-Hulk Gains Renée Elise Goldsberry

Marvel’s She-Hulk TV series is growing, this time with the musical talent of Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry! The Hamilton star was announced as joining the Disney+ show’s cast with very little information about her character other than her name.

According to Deadline, Goldsberry will be playing a character called Amelia. Could this be Amelia Voght and a further connection to the X-Men coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner rather than later?

“Goldsberry would play a character referred to as Amelia. Ginger Gonzaga was recently cast as Walters’ best friend. As announced at Disney Investor Day, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk and Tim Roth is reprising his Hulk character of The Abomination on She-Hulk.”

Already though, She-Hulk is giving us a look into the world of the Hulk that we’ve been pretty much left out of. Sure, we have the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk, but with Ed Norton leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mark Ruffalo stepping in, they pretty much just pulled things every once in a while and left Bruce Banner’s life sort of up to our imagination. And Mark Ruffalo did a great job of making Banner’s life feel filled in, but still, it’d be nice to explore that world a bit more, and with Jennifer Walters coming in for her cousin, it’s just a bit more exciting.

This isn’t the first time that Renée Elise Goldsberry is working with a Marvel alum. She recently starred in Altered Carbon on Netflix with Sam Wilson himself, Anthony Mackie. But getting to see Goldsberry get her moment to shine is such a wonderful thing. She was incredible in the hit musical Hamilton, which snagged her a Tony Award for her role as Angelica.

And now, she’s taking the world by storm in film and television, and it’s extremely exciting. She-Hulk is going to be a fun time regardless, because seeing Tatiana Maslany take on Jennifer Walters excites me, but adding Goldsberry to the cast just makes it that much sweeter.

(via Deadline, image: Disney+)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]