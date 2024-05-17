These Celebrities Think Kevin Spacey Is a ‘Good Man’ Who Deserves a Comeback

There are so many talented actors in the world, and yet celebrities want to rally behind Kevin Spacey? Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson, and more are speaking out in support of Spacey, who was ousted in 2017 when several men accused him of sexual misconduct.

Recommended Videos

The new docuseries Spacey Unmasked reveals new allegations about the former House of Cards actor. And it’s prompting actors to give testimonies about Spacey to The Telegraph, pleading with Hollywood to let him work again because he is a “genius” and the industry needs him. Personally, I do not think Hollywood needs more predators, but okay.

Sharon Stone spoke in support of Spacey’s return, saying, “I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.” She took it one step further by blaming Space’s victims, adding, “It’s terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas.” It’s even more disappointing coming from Stone, who has been vocal about her own experiences with sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Liam Neeson “was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations,” adding, “Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

And then there’s F. Murray Abraham, who was reportedly fired from Mythic Quest for sexual misconduct. “I vouch for him unequivocally,” Abraham said of Spacey, adding, “Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly accepted his responsibility for certain behavior, unlike so many others? … He is a fine man, I stand with him, and let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Stephen Fry said that Spacey had been “both ‘clumsy’ and ‘inappropriate’ on many occasions,” but that lumping him in “with the likes of Harvey Weinstein” and “to continue to harass and hound him, to devote a whole documentary to accusations that simply do not add up to crimes … how can that be considered proportionate and justified?” Fry continued, “Surely it is wrong to continue to batter a reputation on the strength of assertion and rhetoric rather than evidence and proof?”

Spacey himself took issue with the documentary, commenting on how no one gave him a “path” back to his career. “Nobody in Hollywood has ever presented a path back for me. There’s no coursework material. I’ve been given no boxes to check, no nothing. It seems that some are content with just canceling me forever. It’s a life sentence.” Have you considered accepting the consequences of your (alleged) actions?

If only we had this energy for victims

For every man with a laundry list of alleged sexual misconduct, you have a dozen celebrities coming to their defense. “Their talent is just too great to lose!” Quite frankly, who gives a f—k? Where is this energy for the people who were hurt? Do they get to share their talent with the world or no?

It’s the same energy as those defending Louis C.K., who scared female comics from speaking out. It is the same energy as those who are so quick to explain away working with Woody Allen after all these years. You can praise these men and pretend it’s about their “talent,” but it’s really about making sure they continue to abuse their power. Please be for real.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more