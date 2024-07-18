Bad-a** Fairies Causing Trouble and Singing Songs From the Creators of ‘Six’? Yes Please!

If weird and wonderful animated musical movies are your thing, then you are in for a treat. From the creative mind behind Centaurworld comes Bad Fairies. The animation will transport us to modern-day London, where a group of bad fairies is up to no good.

The musical is coming courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation, with Centaurworld‘s creator and director Megan Nicole Dong onboard as director. It was also recently announced that the project has Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the co-creators behind the Tony-award-winning musical Six, to write the songs for the animated film. If that wasn’t enough talent, Isabella Summers, the founding member of Florence and the Machines, is going to write and produce the songs.

Bad Fairies will be a subversive comedy musical set in present-day London following a group of bad-ass fairies who aren’t here to follow the rules. Dong will be working as director following the script written by a script by Deborah Frances-White, host of the podcast The Guilty Feminist. On top of the musical and creative geniuses behind some of the best musicals, animated or live, in the last decade, the film also boasts a fantastic creative animation team. Carolyn Soper (Bolt, Tangled) is producing alongside editor Sim Evan-Jones (Shrek, Shrek 2, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) and cinematographer James C.J. Williams (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Nimona).

With so much talent on board, it’s easy to get excited about this new musical, but we will have to bottle our excitement a little as, whilst it is already in production in London with DNEG Animation as a digital partner, the release date is set for July 23, 2027. That’s quite the wait.

There has been no announcement regarding the cast yet.

