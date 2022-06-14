Kevin Spacey Formally Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault

Despite the lack of hashtags, Kevin Spacey is indeed going to face criminal charges in the U.K. concerning his alleged sexual assault of multiple men. The Metropolitan Police announced yesterday that the actor is charged with “four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am on Thursday, 16 June.”

Thursday will be an arraignment that will determine if Spacey could be released on bail to await a trial. Due to the backlog in the criminal court, USA Today news reports that London lawyers say “a criminal trial might be a year to 18 months away.”

Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The alleged encounters took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The accusers are now in their 30s and 40s.

One of the allegedly survivors is actor Anthony Rapp, who brought forward the allegations in 2017 and accused Spacey of assaulting him in the ’80s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations, and the two are embroiled in civil lawsuits and countersuits in federal court in New York.

I believe Anthony Rapp and the other Spacey survivors. I hope that they are able to have circles of protection around them and that, if anything, all the rhetoric we’ve seen lately about supporting male victims will be true so Rapp, and the other men, will benefit from it.

(via Yahoo, image: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

