All ‘Gladiator 2’ Characters Confirmed

A lot of expectations are riding on Gladiator 2, which will try to match the accolades and the public reception its predecessor, Gladiator, got during the time of its release.

Recommended Videos

There has been a lot of online discussion about the much-anticipated sequel in recent days, following the release of its first trailer. It can be seen in the trailer that the follow-up to the original largely has a new cast, with some old characters set to reprise their roles from the 2000 classic. On that note, here’s a complete list of the major Gladiator 2 characters:

Paul Mescal as Lucius

(Paramount Pictures)

Aftersun and Normal People breakout star Paul Mescal plays the film’s protagonist, Lucius. Son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), Lucius will be seen fighting in the gladiatorial pits much like his childhood hero, Maximus (Russell Crowe).

Denzel Washington as Macrinus

(Paramount Pictures)

Drawing oohs and aahs for his stellar look in the trailer, Denzel Washington will play Macrinus, a powerful entity in Rome who will likely form a strong relationship with Mescal’s character, as per the trailer. The ten-time Academy Award nominee’s character is probably going to be shown in a gray area.

Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius

(Paramount Pictures)

One of the most popular actors of recent times, Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal, will play the lead antagonist of the movie, General Marcus Acacius. The trailer shows Mescal’s Lucius locked in an intense fight with Pascal’s character, which could potentially turn out to be Ridley Scott’s film’s climax.

Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta

(Paramount Pictures)

Arguably the biggest release of his career so far, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is set to play Emperor Geta in Gladiator 2.

Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla

(Paramount Pictures)

Hechinger plays Emperor Caracalla, the joint ruler of Rome, along with Quinn’s Emperor Geta. Hechinger is known for his work in HBO drama series White Lotus.

Connie Nielsen as Lucilla

(Paramount Pictures)

Nielsen returns to reprise the role of Lucilla, Commodus’s love interest from the first film. In the sequel, she plays Lucius’ mother, and the trailer suggests that the veteran actress will have a critical role to play in the flick.

Derek Jacobi as Sen. Gracchus

(Paramount Pictures)

Like Nielsen, Jacobi has been retained for the sequel, where he plays Senator Gracchus. In the first film, Gracchus conspires with Lucilla and Maximus in their bid to seize power from Commodus, and it remains to be seen how his character will pan out in the sequel.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy