One of Apple TV+’s Funniest Shows Has Been Canceled … With 25 Songs Already Written

I’ve got bad news for Schmigadoon! fans. Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed musical series won’t be returning for a third season—even though the scripts and songs have already been written.

Schmigadoon! first premiered on Apple TV+ in 2021. The series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple trying to mend their troubled relationship. While on a retreat in the forest, Melissa and Josh stumble into a magical world called Schmigadoon, which is based on Golden Age musicals of the ’40s and ’50s. As they get sucked into Shmigadoon’s small-town life, Melissa and Josh use music to mend their relationship.

In Schmigadoon! season 2, Melissa and Josh try to find their way back to Schmigadoon, but end up in Schmicago instead, where they get embroiled in a plot based on musicals of the ’60s and ’70s.

Schmigadoon! is obviously a treat for musical lovers, but honestly, it’s a joy for anyone who loves good TV. The characters are funny and lovable. The jokes always land. Each season is a pitch-perfect homage to a stunning variety of musicals, from Oklahoma! to Chicago to Hair. The series manages to explore very real relationship issues while lovingly ribbing the world of musical theater. It’s masterfully done.

Series co-creator Cinco Paul announced the cancelation on Instagram, writing, “I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with Season 3 of Schmigadoon! The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life … It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did.”

You can read Paul’s full statement in his Instagram post.

What would Schmigadoon! season three have explored? What musicals would it have drawn inspiration from? Cats? Rent? Phantom of the Opera? We may never get to see Schmigadoon! season 3 on Apple TV+, but those songs and scripts are out there. Here’s hoping they find another way into the world.

