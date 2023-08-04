If You Liked the ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Musical, You Have to Watch This Apple TV+ Series

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical is out! It’s fine. It’s pretty gimmicky. Ultimately, it feels kind of forgettable.

Predictably, after the crew find themselves in a probability field that compels them to sing showtunes and break into dances in the corridors of the Enterprise, Una explains the rules of musicals to the audience. A character breaks into song, she explains, when words can’t capture the emotion they’re feeling. In that way, “Subspace Rhapsody” is a meta-musical, a musical about musicals in which everyone knows they’re in a musical and are powerless to escape.

It’s a fun concept, but it’s already been done. Doesn’t anyone remember that we already did this? Didn’t anyone watch Schmigadoon!?

If you don’t know what Schmigadoon! is, then you’ve been living a hollow, empty life devoid of real joy or meaning. Here’s why Schmigadoon! is so great.

Why you need to watch Schmigadoon!

Season 1 of Schmigadoon! sees a couple, Melissa and Josh (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key), going through a rocky point in their relationship. During a retreat to the woods, they get lost and wander into the magical, musical-themed world of Schmigadoon (yes, loosely based on Brigadoon). Once there, they find out that they won’t be allowed to leave until they solve their relationship problems through music.

You kind of have to dive in to Schmigadoon to really understand why it’s so great, but maybe this singalong version of season 1’s breakout number, “Corn Puddin’,” will give you a taste.

In Schmigadoon! season 2, Melissa and Josh seek out Schmigadoon! again, only to find themselves in yet another world, Schmicago. Schmicago is based on musicals from the ’60s and ’70s, like A Chorus Line and Chicago. It’s just as good as season 1!

True, Schmigadoon! is pretty far removed from Star Trek, and it doesn’t take place on a spaceship. But it’s very geek-friendly. Why? It’s an outlandishly fun portal fantasy, filled with stars like Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess.

Plus, the story in Schmigadoon! is genuinely really good. Like the best musicals, the plot isn’t just a vehicle for the songs, or vice versa. The music and storytelling play off each other in perfect balance. Schmigadoon! is a work of art, and it’s criminal that it hasn’t gotten more attention.

So if “Subspace Rhapsody” has left you pining for more music, slop yourself a dripping bowl of corn puddin’ and take a trip to the weirdest couples therapy you’ll ever see.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]