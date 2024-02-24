Scarlett Johansson’s Directorial Debut Will Rope in Some Fellow Marvel Veterans

With an illustrious career in both Hollywood blockbusters and small independent films, Scarlett Johansson is set to take the next big step in her creative journey with her feature directorial debut Eleanor the Great.

We last saw the actress in 2023’s North Star, itself the directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas, in which she portrayed a Navy captain named Katherine who returns home with her sisters to attend their mother’s third wedding. And now, it’s Johansson’s turn to occupy the director’s chair, and she has some of her fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars already locked into the call sheet.

But who is Eleanor? And why is she great? Here’s everything you need to know about Eleanor the Great.

Who stars in Eleanor the Great?

Spearheading the cast is Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska), who just starred in the Sundance Film Festival hit comedy Thelma. The 94-year-old actress will be joined by the Tony-nominated Jessica Hecht (Breaking Bad, The Boys).

Johansson has also recruited some friends from the MCU, including Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange‘s Baron Mordo ) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Karli Morgenthau). Outside of Squibb, the roles of each cast member remained undisclosed.

Along with directing, Johansson will produce the film alongside production houses These Pictures, Pinky Promise, and Maven Screen Media. The screenplay comes courtesy of scribe Tory Kamen.

What is Eleanor the Great about?

Eleanor the Great tells the tale of one Eleanor Morgenstein (Squibb) who, following the death of her best friend, endeavors to rebuild her life in a big way at the age of 90. Step one? Trade in the sleepy, sun-kissed Florida for a return to the ever-bustling New York City.

When will Eleanor the Great be released?

TriStar and Sony are set to release Eleanor the Great in theaters, but at the time of writing, there’s no confirmed release window yet.

