Chris Evans Has Thoughts on the OG Avengers Coming Back

A tale as old as time, repeating as it always does. Will the Avengers come back? Will they ever admit that they are coming back? Well, Chris Evans surely has something to say about the original six returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rumors have been swirling about the six Avengers that kicked off the MCU returning to the franchise. That’s Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, along with the three who are still active in the franchise: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

Since the moment Iron Man snapped his fingers, Natasha sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone, and Steve Rogers went to live a long life with Peggy Carter in Avengers: Endgame, the questions began. But with Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, fans are wondering whether the OG Avengers could be coming back in alternate universes or with the help of the skrulls. According to Evans, he hasn’t heard anything from Marvel—that is, he hasn’t heard anything from Marvel yet.

“You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me,” he told The Wrap. “I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and Hemsworth, and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back! No one’s spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Now, this is a classic tactic from Marvel and one that Evans knows well, but is this just a repeat performance or has he really not heard anything about a return to the franchise?

Like Justin Bieber once said, never say never?

For a long while, many of us wanted people to stop asking the original members of the Avengers whether or not they were coming back—especially Evans, because Sam Wilson is Captain America. What could work is bringing the “dead” Avengers back in a What If…? scenario with the zombie Avengers, or even another universe, just as a quick nod to the past, giving that moment of recognition for fans and for our heroes in our main timeline.

But it is important to also move on. A lot of fans want to cling to what used to work, and instead of trying new things, they just complain, but going back to the original Avengers doesn’t really allow for any real change for the better. Building a new team, as the MCU is seemingly doing, makes more sense in the long run. Still, the point here is that Evans is still on the “never say never” side of the coin. Whether that means he will eventually make his grand return to Steve Rogers or he is actually already planning it, we don’t know.

I don’t think he would really say, “Yeah guys, all those reports are right. I’m coming back, baby,” just like I didn’t think any of the Spider-Man actors would, either. For now, it really does seem interesting how they’re all talking about it, though.

(featured image: Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]