Can Taro Save His Convenience Store in ‘Sakamoto Days’ Chapter 172?

Sakamoto Days is all about a guy who decided to retire from assassinations to run a humble convenience store. However, his dark past keeps clawing at him, and the convenience store he holds dear may be closed down!

At the very least, Aoi isn’t proposing divorce to Taro, much to his relief. But if assassins keep roaming around, Taro’s family business might not get enough sales. Taro will have to make difficult decisions in the coming chapters, but will he be able to save his convenience store?

Chapter 172 of Sakamoto Days will be available on June 30, 2024, for international readers. You can read the manga at Viz.

This convenience store is making readers emotional

Sakamoto’s convenience store isn’t just a small family business. It’s a shop he and Aoi built together after he left a life of crime. The potential closure of the shop almost feels symbolic of Taro’s peaceful life becoming endangered.

Things haven’t been going as planned, and Taro is forced back into the world of assassins after a bounty is placed on his head. Despite all the danger, Taro’s only concern is to protect his family and keep the convenience store open. In order to do that, Taro will have to either kill Kei Uzuki (X) or destroy the JAA. None of these options will be easy, but Taro will do anything to protect all that matters to him.

