‘Running Point’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

Netflix’s newest sitcom, Running Point, has been a runaway hit. Starring rom-com legend Kate Hudson as sudden, take-no-prisoners basketball boss Isla Gordon, Running Point is a fun, fabulous look at what it’s like for a woman to run one of North America’s most valuable sports franchises.

Recommended Videos

Netflix renewed the show for a second season just a week after the first season aired, and if you’re familiar with Netflix’s renewal practices, you’ll know that’s a huge deal. Clearly, that means Running Point is worth a shot, so if you haven’t watched it yet, take this as your sign to do so, especially if you’re trying to fill that Ted Lasso-shaped hole in your life (though this show is a little less fluffy and a lot less British).

Here’s everything we know about Running Point season 2.

Running Point season 2 release window

Since the show has only just been renewed, there isn’t an official release date (or window) yet, but we would expect the next season to arrive sometime in 2026. Sitcoms are usually simpler to produce than anything high concept and lavish, so there’s no reason to suspect the show won’t return within the next year. The early renewal means pre-production and filming can get underway much faster, too.

It's official: See you next season.



RUNNING POINT S2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/NXdtCyG3qQ — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2025

Running Point season 2 cast

Hudson herself made the announcement, so we know for sure that she’ll be coming back. Given the way season 1 ended, we’d also expect all the members of Isla’s inner circle to return, including Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon, Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon, Brenda Song as Ali Lee, Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno, Max Greenfield as Lev Levenson, Jay Ellis as Jay Brown, Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg, Uche Agada as Dyson Gibbs, and Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield.

Running Point season 2 plot

The season 1 finale left a lot for Running Point season 2 to unpack.

Spoilers ahead for Running Point season 1.

Lev still hasn’t texted Isla back about their relationship, but it looks like she might be getting over that a bit sooner than she expected as Isla and Coach Jay shared a swoony romantic kiss in the stadium after the final playoffs game (which the Waves lost, unfortunately, despite Isla’s rousing John Wick-themed speech). Jay could still move to Boston to be closer to his family, though, so everything is kind of up in the air right now. And if he does move, where does that leave the Waves?

As if her romantic status wasn’t enough to keep our girl stressed, Isla, Ness, Sandy, and Jackie’s older brother, Cam, who was sent to rehab at the beginning of the season—and rightfully installed Isla as the Waves’ interim president—has come back to reclaim his throne after bribing his rehab facility to let him out early (Man, rich people really can do anything, can’t they?). I have a feeling Cam is going to completely screw up all the progress Isla made with the team, so there will no doubt be much for her to clean up as she fights her older, messier brother for her job.

In any case, there’s a lot to look forward to in Running Point season 2. All episodes of season 1 are streaming now, only on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy