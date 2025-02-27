The stars of Netflix’s ‘Running Point’ prove their basketball IQ—is this cast perfectly matched?

Kate Hudson playing the comical yet ambitious president of the world’s most famous professional basketball team is reason enough to tune into Running Point, but the real game-changer? The hilariously chaotic antics of her dysfunctional family and team both on and off the court.

Much of Running Point unfolds on the basketball court, inside the team franchise’s office, or in the high-stakes backrooms of the NBA. That meant the cast needed one essential skill: knowing basketball like the back of their hand. In a sit-down with The Mary Sue, the show’s three leading men, starring alongside Kate Hudson, spilled the truth about their hoop IQ. So, does their real-life basketball knowledge match their on-screen roles? Let’s find out.

Drew Tarver believes he’s very much like his character

(Netflix)

Drew Tarver takes on the role of Sandy Gordon, the youngest of the Gordon siblings and the chief financial officer of the Los Angeles Waves. According to Netflix, Sandy “thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room—and is often right.” However, beneath his sharp intellect lies a vulnerability: his lack of athletic ability leaves him secretly feeling alienated from his sports-driven family.

In the interview, Tarver doesn’t hesitate to own up: “I would be the outlier of not knowing much at all.” His brush with basketball ended in ninth grade, thanks to teammates committing to extra Saturday practices—a deal breaker for Tarver, who preferred his weekends sweat-free. So, Tarver pivoted to golf instead, lured by the chance to skip the last nine Mondays of school playing golf.

Scott MacArthur’s basketball journey has come full circle

Scott MacArthur plays Ness Gordon in Running Point, the middle one among the three brothers keeping the team floating as the general manager of the Waves. Being a former player who burned out after one season in the pros, Ness is determined to channel his unfulfilled ambitions into his office duties. With two clear goals—redeeming himself after his lackluster basketball career and earning the respect of his siblings—Ness is as driven off the court as he once was on it.

Truly echoing his on-screen character, Scott MacArthur shared how deeply connected he was to basketball during the Jordan-era Dynasty days in Chicago, only to lose touch with the sport once that golden age ended. But life had other plans—MacArthur’s son is now a basketball fanatic, reigniting his old passion for the game. As for his favorite player? MacArthur didn’t hesitate to declare, “Shaquille O’Neal is the funniest man on the planet.”

Jay Ellis proudly declares himself “a basketball fanatic”

(Netflix)

Jay Ellis steps into the role of Jay Brown, the head coach of the Waves and a trusted ally of team president Isla Gordon (Hudson). While not part of the chaotic Gordon family, he’s a celebrated former player who’s led the team to multiple championships with his leadership. With such a decorated basketball background, we were expecting Ellis to be a hoops expert in real life, too—and he delivered.

“I’m a basketball fanatic. I probably know more than I should know. I don’t think it’s healthy how much I know and how much I watch [basketball],” he admitted, drawing laughs from his co-stars. Ellis also called basketball his “safety blanket” and the NBA season his “favorite time of the year.” Clearly, his deep love and knowledge of the sport made him the perfect choice to play the Waves’ head coach.

Watch the full interview below:

All 10 episodes of Running Point are available now, only on Netflix.

