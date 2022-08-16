What the Cluck Is ‘Rooster Fighter’ and Why Can’t I Stop Squawking About It?

When I first saw the trailer for Rooster Fighter I was caught off guard by how ridiculous the whole thing was. Don’t get me wrong, I thoroughly enjoyed it, but I wondered how far they would take the joke of a rooster defending the world against terrifying (yet interestingly designed) monsters. I’m delighted to report that they unapologetically run wild with that shit as our hero fights like a bird, squawks like a bird, eats like a bird, and even f*cks like a bird.

Synopsis

(Image: Viz/Shu Sakuratani)

The neighborhood cock of the walk is more than just an ordinary rooster—he’s humanity’s greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—cock-a-doodle-doo!

What the [baGAWK] did I just read?

I feel like this is one of those manga series where if I try and explain it, it’s going to sound like a fever dream. And, honestly, Rooster Fighter kinda does feel like something someone wrote in a half-awake state, maybe after eating food that didn’t agree with their stomach so they’re a bit out of it after munching on some TUMS. This manga is weird and it knows it, and that’s what makes it such a fun read. Manga has never really shied away from going over-the-top in regard to parodying genres and Rooster Fighter is definitely a testament to how far a creator will take their joke.

(Image: Viz/Shu Sakuratani)

Much like Chainsaw Man, this is a manga that tells you its exact premise in its title. This is, in fact, a rooster who fights. He’s a classic lone wolf (lone bird?) protagonist who wanders the land, taking down fiendish foes and not looking back. He can’t look back, can’t get attached, because this is a dangerous life he leads and he has to continue his quest alone. If he has to leave a hen behind, then he will, for there are more serious matters at hand.

(Image: Viz/Shu Sakuratani)

My absolute favorite thing about the manga is how yes, the rooster is obviously superpowered, but deep down he’s just a birb. His attacks are what you’d expect out of a rooster (furiously pecking at an enemy followed by a superpowered cock-a-doodle-doo) and his desires are just as basic (aka, he can be won over by bugs and divine birdfeed).

There’s a deeper plot going on beneath the surface of this wacky story. The rooster is looking for a specific monster for personal reasons. Also, I suspect we’ll get an explanation on why the monsters look and act the way they do. A glasses-wearing salaryman determined to finish his monthly quota? There’s a bigger story there, I’m sure, or maybe not, maybe it really is for the LOL of it all.

If you’re looking for a comical take on the superhero genre that’ll have your tailfeathers in absolute stitches, then I highly recommend Rooster Fighter. You can check out the first volume over at Viz today!

(Image: Viz/Shu Sakuratani)

(Featured image: Viz/Shu Sakuratani)

