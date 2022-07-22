Manga Trailer Reveals What Will Surely Be the Best Release of 2022

I know it’s probably a bit too early to name a manga as the best of the year, but when it’s a story this good you gotta call it like you see it. At the beginning of July, Viz put all its eggs in a basket by releasing a trailer for what is bound to be the most action-packed series of 2022. I haven’t gotten to watch the trailer until today (I know, I’m late to the hen party) but all it took was thirty seconds to realize that this would be the definitive manga of our generation.

Introducing the cock of the walk

The trailer opens with a larger-than-life rooster before all hell breaks loose. I should note that in the actual manga pages that the trailer shows, the rooster isn’t the size of a titan. It’s a regular-sized birb going against a pretty gigantic beast who almost eats a child. Fortunately, the feathered cock is able to save the kid, and with a mighty BAGAWK he charges at the monster to face it head-on. The odds are stacked against the early morning riser, but you know what they say, “A cock’s gotta do what a cock’s gotta do.”

“To save the world.” Sorry, forgot to finish the sentence there. Cock gotta save the world.

What the cluck is Rooster Fighter?

(Image: Viz/Shu Sakuratani)

The neighborhood cock of the walk is more than just an ordinary rooster—he’s humanity’s greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—cock-a-doodle-doo!

Created by Shu Sakuratani, Rooster Fighter is a hilarious parody of the superpowered shonen hero genre that we all know and love. There’s a definite One Punch Man vibe of there being absolutely bonkers creature designs and there only being one person capable of stopping them—except, in this case, the person is a rooster. How will he go about saving humanity? Does he have supernatural abilities, or is he just REALLY loud and pecks opponents to death?

Also? He’s on a motorcycle with a chick.

(Image: Viz/Shu Sakuratani/YouTube screencap)

This almost makes up for Viz’s April Fools’ Day bit. Almost. That being said, there clearly isn’t any other manga that’s gonna top this cock this year. The first volume of Rooster Fighter will be available on August 16, 2022.

(Featured image: Barnes & Noble)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]