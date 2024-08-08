The Ending of ‘Rising Impact’ Season 2 Is a Good Setup for Season 3

Season two of Rising Impact ended with Gawain injured. If it weren’t for a stray golf ball, we would’ve seen him rise in the ranks of the Camelot Cup. He may have even won the event.

Gawain’s loss, Arthur’s interference, and Camelot Academy’s future are things we might have answers for in season 3. Although we aren’t sure when the series will return, the last episode of season two indicated that the story is far from over. Besides, we haven’t seen Gawain unleash his full potential yet.

It seems that Arthur recognizes Gawain’s talents, just like the other players Gawain has competed against. He invited Gawain to be his student so that they could dominate competitions. Fortunately, Gawain refused because he believed that he’d yet to surpass his peers. He intends to win the Camelot Cup and improve significantly, and he tells Arthur to reconsider his offer until then.

What is Arthur’s Relationship to Gawain?

If you have access to the manga, you probably already know the answer to this. All we know is that the ending of Rising Impact season two indicated that Arthur cares for Gawain. After getting injured by Percival’s golf ball, Arthur was the one to call the ambulance first. That hint wouldn’t be dropped out of nowhere if it were insignificant—unless it’s a red herring, and we’re convincing ourselves that Arthur and Gawain are related because they look extremely similar.

That’s not the only thing that Arthur interfered with. Bridget didn’t go home with Questor and was seen on a rooftop with Arthur and other competitors. Did Arthur dramatically ask Bridget to leave his son? Maybe, but we can tell that things wouldn’t be the same after that scene. It’s also possible that Bridget herself was recruited by Arthur instead, for reasons unknown to us.

