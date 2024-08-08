Gawain Nanaumi competing at the Camelot Cup from Rising Impact Season 2
(Netflix)
Category:
Anime

The Ending of ‘Rising Impact’ Season 2 Is a Good Setup for Season 3

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 04:36 pm

Season two of Rising Impact ended with Gawain injured. If it weren’t for a stray golf ball, we would’ve seen him rise in the ranks of the Camelot Cup. He may have even won the event.

Recommended Videos

Gawain’s loss, Arthur’s interference, and Camelot Academy’s future are things we might have answers for in season 3. Although we aren’t sure when the series will return, the last episode of season two indicated that the story is far from over. Besides, we haven’t seen Gawain unleash his full potential yet.

It seems that Arthur recognizes Gawain’s talents, just like the other players Gawain has competed against. He invited Gawain to be his student so that they could dominate competitions. Fortunately, Gawain refused because he believed that he’d yet to surpass his peers. He intends to win the Camelot Cup and improve significantly, and he tells Arthur to reconsider his offer until then.

What is Arthur’s Relationship to Gawain?

If you have access to the manga, you probably already know the answer to this. All we know is that the ending of Rising Impact season two indicated that Arthur cares for Gawain. After getting injured by Percival’s golf ball, Arthur was the one to call the ambulance first. That hint wouldn’t be dropped out of nowhere if it were insignificant—unless it’s a red herring, and we’re convincing ourselves that Arthur and Gawain are related because they look extremely similar.

That’s not the only thing that Arthur interfered with. Bridget didn’t go home with Questor and was seen on a rooftop with Arthur and other competitors. Did Arthur dramatically ask Bridget to leave his son? Maybe, but we can tell that things wouldn’t be the same after that scene. It’s also possible that Bridget herself was recruited by Arthur instead, for reasons unknown to us.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.