‘Rising Impact’ Needs a Season 3

You’ve already seen Rising Impact season two and felt crushed after Gawain’s defeat. 14 episodes weren’t enough, because we’re barely scratching the surface of Gawain’s golfing talent.

If only Gawain wasn’t knocked out by Percival’s golf ball. Everyone took Gawain’s abilities seriously and thought he stood a chance at being a top competitor. Tristan, who won the competition, even doubted his win and tried to give Gawain the trophy. All we know is that this shouldn’t be the end. There needs to be another season where we can watch Gawain redeem himself.

As of this moment, season three of Rising Impact hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix. There are four volumes that follow after the Camelot Cup arc. These volumes will reveal the truth behind Gawain’s prodigy.

Are Questor and Gawain brothers?

Even at the end of the second season, we still don’t know much about his origins. We know that Gawain loves golf and that he is persistent about winning competitions. His competitive drive is there, but it doesn’t explain why he’s a prodigy.

Oddly enough, it was Arthur Phoenix, Questor’s father, who called for an ambulance as soon as Gawain got injured. When we do see Gawain and Arthur on screen, they look shockingly similar. Netflix isn’t even subtle about the implications anymore. It’s all but confirmed by the anime that these two are related. Otherwise, why would Arthur personally watch over Gawain at the hospital? It would also explain where Gawain got his talent from.

That could be the case, or maybe Arthur just recognized Gawain’s talent from afar and wants to poach a new student for himself. From the looks of it, these two cases can be true at once. Questor might be related to Gawain, but that’s just speculation for now. All will be revealed when season 3 of Rising Impact comes out.

