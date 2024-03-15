Relax, There’s No Word That ‘Bluey’s Getting Canceled

In some corners of the internet, fans are worried that Bluey, everyone’s favorite kid’s show about a rambunctious blue heeler and her family, might be getting canceled. But is there any truth to the rumors?

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: there has been no official announcement from the creators of Bluey, or the various networks and streaming platforms that run it, that Bluey is getting canceled. However, there are a couple of factors that could be leading fans to believe that Bluey Heeler and her family aren’t long for this world.

First off, Bluey doesn’t have a regular release schedule like other shows. Episodes tend to be released in small batches; for example, last January, ten new episodes hit Disney+ after having been released in Australia in 2023. Even the concept of “seasons” doesn’t really apply to Bluey, even though Disney+ breaks the episodes up into three seasons for simplicity’s sake.

Secondly, there’s the matter of the upcoming Bluey special, “The Sign.”

Why Bluey’s “The Sign” is fueling speculation

“The Sign,” which comes out globally on April 14, is a 28-minute Bluey special. The special will be four times the length of a normal Bluey episode, and yet plot details are still tightly under wraps.

There have been supposed plot leaks online, which I won’t post here, which seem to indicate that “The Sign” will start a radically new chapter for the Heelers. That’s pure speculation, though, and the leaks have reportedly all been scrubbed from social media. It’s impossible to even tell if they were genuine or not.

That, and the fact that there’s no official release date for episodes after “The Sign,” is fueling rumors that the special is a sendoff for Bluey and her family, and that the show will be ending after the special airs.

Again, though: there has been no official announcement that Bluey is getting canceled. The show is currently at the height of its popularity, so as long as the creators want to keep making it—and as long as the children voicing Bluey and Bingo can do the voices—the show has a bright future ahead of it.

(featured image: Disney+)

