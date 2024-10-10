Regal ‘Wicked’ popcorn bucket and cup: Where to buy, and more

The first poster for the highly anticipated musical fantasy film Wicked is out and so is Regal Cinema’s popcorn bucket, made for fans to celebrate John M. Chu’s film.
Where can you get the Regal Wicked popcorn bucket?
Fans can get the Wicked popcorn bucket at any Regal Cinemas outlet in America, considering the cinema outlet only has a presence in the North American country. Regal made the information about the popcorn buckets public on Wednesday through their official Instagram page, and the fans couldn’t contain their excitement in the comment section.
The merchandise rollout includes a variety of goodies such as:
- Popcorn bucket
- Plush
- Funko Pops based on characters from the film
- Funko Pop keychains
- Tumblers, Toppers, and Hex Tins, based on characters
- Lantern popcorn container
- Witch Hat Cup
Regal Cinemas is introducing these items while remaining true to Wicked‘s color scheme of pink and green with a dash of purple thrown in, as a tribute to lead characters Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande).
Popcorn buckets are the latest marketing gimmick deployed by theatre franchises and films
Theatre franchises have constantly deployed the tactic of releasing lucrative popcorn buckets in 2024, especially for big-budget tentpoles. Starting with Dune 2 and the Mean Girls reboot, the fans have experienced a series of incredibly designed popcorn buckets, and it appears that the marketing trend is here to stay for a while.
Some of the biggest commercially successful films of the year, like Alien: Romulus, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine have also cashed in on the gimmick, and upcoming releases like Gladiator 2 will rely on it as well.
What is Wicked about?
Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin who goes on to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West. Ariana Grande plays Galina Upland, a popular young student at Shiz University who becomes Glinda the Good. The film is the first of a two-part adaptation of the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The musical takes inspiration from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch in the West and L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
Published: Oct 10, 2024 03:49 pm