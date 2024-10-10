Regal ‘Wicked’ popcorn bucket and cup: Where to buy, and more

The first poster for the highly anticipated musical fantasy film Wicked is out and so is Regal Cinema’s popcorn bucket, made for fans to celebrate John M. Chu’s film.

Recommended Videos

Where can you get the Regal Wicked popcorn bucket?

Fans can get the Wicked popcorn bucket at any Regal Cinemas outlet in America, considering the cinema outlet only has a presence in the North American country. Regal made the information about the popcorn buckets public on Wednesday through their official Instagram page, and the fans couldn’t contain their excitement in the comment section.

The merchandise rollout includes a variety of goodies such as:

Popcorn bucket

Plush

Funko Pops based on characters from the film

Funko Pop keychains

Plushes

Tumblers, Toppers, and Hex Tins, based on characters

Lantern popcorn container

Witch Hat Cup

Regal Cinemas is introducing these items while remaining true to Wicked‘s color scheme of pink and green with a dash of purple thrown in, as a tribute to lead characters Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande).

Popcorn buckets are the latest marketing gimmick deployed by theatre franchises and films

Theatre franchises have constantly deployed the tactic of releasing lucrative popcorn buckets in 2024, especially for big-budget tentpoles. Starting with Dune 2 and the Mean Girls reboot, the fans have experienced a series of incredibly designed popcorn buckets, and it appears that the marketing trend is here to stay for a while.

Some of the biggest commercially successful films of the year, like Alien: Romulus, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine have also cashed in on the gimmick, and upcoming releases like Gladiator 2 will rely on it as well.

What is Wicked about?

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin who goes on to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West. Ariana Grande plays Galina Upland, a popular young student at Shiz University who becomes Glinda the Good. The film is the first of a two-part adaptation of the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The musical takes inspiration from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch in the West and L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy