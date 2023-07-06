Get Ready For the Diplomatic Incident Turned Epic Romance of ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’

The very first trailer for Prime Video’s Red, White, & Royal Blue—based on the novel of the same name by American author Casey McQuinston, published in 2019—has finally dropped, after three teasers that included some very familiar scenes for all those who were already invested in this story of destroyed wedding cakes, PR friendships, and sweeping international romance.

So what is Red, White, & Royal Blue about?

Without spoiling too much beyond what the trailer has already revealed, the story revolves around Alex Claremont-Diaz (played in the movie by Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of the President of the United States Ellen Claremont (played by none other than Uma Thurman), and Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor (played by Nicholas Galitzine), third in line for the British throne.

The two happily dislike each other and try to avoid each other at all costs all throughout the international social calendar until Alex is sent by his mother to attend the wedding of Henry’s older brother—at which the two promptly start to argue and bring down the entire humongous wedding cake on them. The papers, of course, have a field day.

That’s when both these fictional versions of the White House and Buckingham Palace decide to do “some good old-fashioned damage control,” as President Claremont puts it in the trailer. From bitter rivals, Alex and Henry suddenly turn into best friends in the eyes of the world—and their new closeness brings out feeling previously buried, as all forced proximities do.

And while keeping up a secret, long-distance relationship is hard it becomes almost impossible when you’re two very public figures who also have a role to play in international diplomacy, so of course all kinds of shenanigans—some of which will truly tug at your heartstrings—are just waiting around the corner. Those of you who have read the original novel know just how true that is.

Who is starring in Red, White, & Royal Blue?

Alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in the two lead roles and Uma Thurman filling up the Oval Office seat of President Claremont the movie also stars Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston, the President’s Deputy Chief of Staff, and Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, the Vice President’s granddaughter and one of Alex’s closest friends.

On Henry’s side, we’ll see Ellie Bamber take up the role of Princess Beatrice Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor, Henry’s older sister, and Malcolm Atobrah as Percy ‘Pez’ Okonjo, Henry’s best friend and founder of several non-profit organizations.

As often happens with adaptations, the movie switched some characters around and merged others—which left fans of the novel somewhat dubious. One of the most notable changes from the original novel is that while the current ruler of the United Kingdom in the book is a Queen, in the movie it will be a King—played by Stephen Fry, who appears briefly in the trailer speaking, I’m sure, as Henry’s sovereign rather than his grandfather.

When will Red, White, & Royal Blue premiere?

The movie is set to be released on Prime Video on August 11, right in time to make the perfect summer romance story to get emotional over—I say, knowing I’ll do exactly that.

