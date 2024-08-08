Breaking Down That Satisfying Ending of ‘Red Swan’

The last episode of Red Swan was a whirlwind of arrests and family feuds, but it was worth watching just to see Chairman Park Mi-ran (Seo Yi-sook) desperately scream “I’m a businesswoman” while being cuffed by the police.

It’s always satisfying to witness evil billionaires meet their downfall, both in fiction and in real life. Although Chairman Park isn’t the only one with crimes to pay for, embezzling funds isn’t comparable to murder by proxy or patricide. The latter two crimes are obviously worse, and Park Mi-ran just got served karma through her lover and son. Her lover Sang-il (Yoon Jae-moon) and her son Yong-min (Go Yoon) were convicted of those crimes. If that wasn’t enough, Sang-il also betrayed Mi-ran by blackmailing her and trying to take Hwain Group for himself.

It’s comical that Mi-ran, Sang-il, and Yong-min were all taken down because of their greed. None of them would be in jail if they weren’t excessively selfish. By the end of the drama, Mi-ran, in particular, was completely demolished. She lost two of her sons and her lover. Even Yong-kook, who was relatively better than his brother, met with a tragic end.

I have mixed feelings about Yong-kook’s death

Yong-kook left his mistress to be with Wang-soo again. In the end, he revealed that he loves Wang-soo even if she doesn’t love him back. This is when I say that he had every opportunity to redeem himself and be a good husband. He was given many chances to defend Wang-soo from Mi-ran, and Yong-kook couldn’t even stand up against his mother.

In Yong-kook’s defense, he was emotionally constipated. He didn’t know how to express his feelings to the wife he loved. Strangely enough, he had the time to philander and let his mistress live in his mansion. He didn’t think about how Wang-Soo would feel about that.

If I didn’t have more context, “All I want is to look into your eyes a few seconds longer” would be the most romantic thing anyone could say with their dying breath. Given everything I’ve seen throughout these episodes, those are just words. Yong-kook fumbled his marriage by cheating, and people only cared because he died dramatically.

Did Wan-soo and Do-yoon get together?

But I didn’t watch just for the revenge bit. The last scene, which featured an airport moment between Oh Wan-soo (Kim Ha-neul) and Seo Do-yoon (Rain), made all the tragedies I’ve witnessed in this drama worth going through. Do-yoon retired as a bodyguard and returned to work for the police. Wan-soo is still the chairman of the NOW Foundation and does full-time humanitarian work.

Do-yoon decides to join Wan-soo’s foundation by becoming a volunteer. Do-yoon and Wan-soo’s romance wasn’t confirmed. In my delusions, I’d like to believe that they eventually got together.

