Here’s What We Know About ‘Reacher’ Season 3

It was confirmed back in December 2023 that Reacher will return for a third season. Now, we’re learning more and more about what to expect from the hit Prime Video show—including which book will inspire season 3.

With season 2 being the talk of the internet, it is no surprise that fans already want to know when we can expect the next season. We knew that star Alan Ritchson was already filming season 3 so it doesn’t seem like we’re going to have a long wait for more Reacher. For now though, let’s dive into what we know about the upcoming season.

Which book is season 3 based on?

News broke that season 3 of Reacher will take on Persuader, the seventh book in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. And, as those who have already read the book know, it is a pretty amazing premise: Reacher goes undercover to work with the DEA to try and take down Zachary Beck. After gaining the trust of his family, Reacher works as a hired gun for Beck and discovers that his mission is a lot more complicated than he originally thought. It will be interesting to see how much of Persuader season 3 takes on.

According to Variety, the logline for season 3 is as follows: “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.”

Is everyone coming back?

Right now, we know that Ritchson is back as Jack Reacher and it has been announced that Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley. Outside of that, we don’t know who is and isn’t confirmed for season 3 yet. Maybe we’ll see Malcolm Goodwin’s Oscar Finlay again, but the nature of Reacher makes it hard to know who will and won’t come back season to season.

We do know we’ll have new characters coming into the fold if they follow Persuader‘s arc.

When are we getting season 3?

As I said before, they are currently filming season 3. So that means we might get it sooner rather than later. Still, there is no set release date yet. That being said, there was a two-year gap between season 1 and 2. There was also a WGA strike that could have delayed things for the show, but as of this moment, filming is underway so we could possibly get season 3 in 2025 or maybe even sooner.

