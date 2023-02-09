‘Ironheart’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Riri Williams blasted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and now that she’s officially donned her armor, fans are eagerly awaiting her solo outing in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart. Here’s everything we know about the series so far!

Ironheart cast

Dominique Thorne will, of course, be reprising her role as Riri in Ironheart. Joining her will be Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) as Parker Robbins, a.k.a. the Hood. In Marvel comics, the Hood is a street criminal who becomes a supervillain when he gains access to magical powers. Lyric Ross (This is Us) will reportedly play Riri’s best friend Natalie, and Jim Rash (Community) will reprise his role from Captain America: Civil War as the dean of MIT.

Also joining the cast are Regan Aliyah, Harper Anthony, Shakira Barrera (GLOW), Paul Calderón (Fear the Walking Dead), Shea Couleé (Ru Paul’s Drag Race), Sonia Denis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Rashida Olayiwola (Insecure), Cree Summer (Big Hero 6: the Series), and Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers).

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) is rumored to be playing the diabolical supervillain Mephisto after he was spotted last fall at London’s Pinewood Studios, where many Marvel projects are filmed. He’s also rumored to appear in the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Ironheart plot

When we last saw Riri, she helped put an end to the war between Wakanda and Talokan. However, the first model of Riri’s armor is destroyed in the movie, and Shuri doesn’t let her take the new, improved model home with her to the U.S. Riri will most likely have to start from scratch in Ironheart.

The series will likely also follow her exploits as a student at MIT. Will she go back to doing other students’ homework for a fee, even after promising Shuri she wouldn’t? Will she try to juggle being a student and being a superhero? There are a lot of places the series could go.

Ironheart release window

According to Marvel, Ironheart will come out sometime in Fall 2023. We’ll keep updating this article as new information comes out, so check back!

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

