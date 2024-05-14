Despite a rather underwhelming end to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon was well-received by fans of the franchise, as reflected in the record-breaking viewing numbers of the premiere.

This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood.

With the season 2 premiere on the horizon, fans are excited about the new characters who will potentially be introduced. While there hasn’t been a confirmation yet, one character who might end up appearing is Nettles, a dragon rider belonging to a group called “dragonseeds,” who fight on the side of the blacks in George RR. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the book on which House of the Dragon is based. Dragonseeds are chronicled as bastards of Valyrian descent who were fathered by Targaryen men.

As mentioned earlier, there is no certainty about whether Nettles will be on the season 2 character list. However, if that does happen, it might detract from the dynamics that Rhaenyra and Daemon share. Nettles, like any other dragonseed, resides on the islands of Blackwater Bay and is the daughter of a dockyard sex worker. She is described in the text as a brown-skinned, foul-mouthed brat who has a cut on her nose. Known for her bravery, Nettles is able to tame the dragon “Sheepstealer” by bribing him with a sheep every day.

Nettles’ involvement in Daemon and Rhaenyra’s relationship commences with her trips with the former on dragonback and at Maidenpool. As per the tales of the rumored romance, Daemon and Nettles end up having physical relations, and the claimant consort also showered her with various gifts during their entanglement. Things begin to sour when news of this relationship reaches the Black Queen via Mysaria, who orders her death on grounds of treason. Nettles is able to escape after both the Lord and the Maester of Maidenpool intervene. The whereabouts of the young dragonseed are largely unknown from that point onward.

An unofficial source recently suggested that Nettles won’t be a part of House of the Dragon season 2, but this information should be taken with a pinch of salt, owing to its unverified origin. The writers certainly will not be able to accommodate all the key characters from the book, but Nettles’ role in how Daemon and Rhaenyra’s storyline shapes up should not be overlooked.

