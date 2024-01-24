‘Reacher’ Season 2 Is Fully Loaded, Like Jack Reacher’s Biceps

Will there be as many episodes as there are Jack Reacher books? Are they each gonna pummel you as hard as the season 2 finale?

Oh I bet they will. These Reacher episodes are fixin’ to beat the ever-loving sh*t outta you. They’re gonna line up on an ass-kicking conveyor belt and kick you in the pants one episode at a time. You’re gonna wanna sit down on your couch wearing a football helmet and a bullet proof vest. I’m not even sure you’re gonna SURVIVE the beating that Jack Reacher is gonna give you in season 2.

If you’re feeling brave enough to take the punishment, you can plan on watching eight episodes of Jack Reacher season 2. But remember, in the words of Mike Tyson, “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” You might be PLANNING to watch the full season, but after ol’ Jacky boy is done, you’ll be lucky to make it past the opening credits.

Jack Reacher once killed a man just by letting him borrow his shoes. You’ve heard the phrase “you’ll never understand someone until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes”? Well this guy couldn’t make it 10 steps without his heart giving out under the pressure that Jack Reacher faces every. waking. minute. Episode 1 starts with one of Reacher’s former squad members being killed. The squad soon realizes that they’re the target of a conspiracy that goes all the way to the top. But that’s all I’m gonna say, I don’t want Reacher to kick my ass for talking about him behind his back.

