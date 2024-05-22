How Many Seasons Of Bridgerton Will There Be?

Season 3 of Bridgerton is currently the #1 show on Netflix, and with good reason! The latest installment of the beloved romance series has all the drama and plot twists that made seasons 1 and 2 so addicting. So how many seasons can we expect total?

Bridgerton, for the uninitiated, follows the exploits of the Bridgerton family, an aristocratic clan in England’s regency period. As each Bridgerton sibling makes their debut in London society, they go on the marriage market and seek out the most rarest of gifts: a love match with a worthy suitor.

Season 1 of Bridgerton focuses on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest Bridgerton sister. In season 1, Daphne hatches a plan with the reclusive Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), who is determined to end his family line by not marrying. However, Daphne and Simon’s plan backfires, and they genuinely fall in love with each other.

Season 2 switches gears to Daphne’s brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who becomes embroiled in a love triangle with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). However, other romances percolate in the background, including Eloise Bridgerton’s (Claudia Jessie) sudden crush on a printer’s apprentice, and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) fraught relationship with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Now, in season 3, Penelope and Colin’s relationship is in the spotlight—and younger Bridgerton sibling Francesca (Hannah Dodd) is meeting suitors of her own.

So how many seasons will there be in total?

In the original novels by Julia Quinn, there are eight Bridgerton siblings and eight books. So far, Netflix seems on board to match that number with eight seasons, although so far, the show has only been renewed through season 4.

But the people behind the show are hopeful that eight seasons will happen. Series creator Shonda Rhimes recently told Variety that she’s pushing for eight seasons. “I’ll be a granny gumming my food,” she says, “but we want to make sure that there’s ‘Bridgerton’ for all of us who love it.”

Even back in 2020, executive producer and former showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Collider, “I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure.”

Will Rhimes and Van Dusen get their wish? Here’s hoping.

