If You Want to Get In on ‘Bridgerton,’ You’ve Only Got One Option

Bridgerton season 3 has arrived, and the first four episodes are now streaming! But if you haven’t yet experienced the drama of the London social season, how can you watch it? Unfortunately, you don’t have a lot of options.

Bridgerton, based on the romance novel series by Julia Quinn, follows the Regency-era Bridgerton family as its eight siblings seek out love matches among London’s marriageable aristocracy. The show has gained a massive fanbase thanks to its steamy romances, compelling storylines, and relatable characters.

Season 1 focused on the unlikely romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Harriet Dynevor) and the moody Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Season 2 turned its attention to Daphne’s brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his love triangle with Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley) Sharma.

Now, in season 3, two Bridgerton siblings are inching towards their love matches: Colin (Luke Newton) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Francesca struggles to connect with others at the season’s balls and soirees, preferring the pleasures of playing the pianoforte. Meanwhile, Colin slowly comes to terms with the fact that he has feelings for his old friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), even as Penelope begins to court the nature-loving Lord Debling (Sam Phillips). Even with Bridgerton’s tried and true formula, season 3 still manages to keep viewers on their toes with its twists and turns.

Bridgerton also inspired a 2023 spinoff series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which follows the early years of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas).

If you’re a fan of romance, drama, or just some really amazing dresses, Bridgerton is the show for you. So how can you get in on the action?

Currently, all three seasons of Bridgerton, along with the spinoff, are streaming on Netflix. That means that you need a Netflix subscription in order to watch it.

What about DVDs? Although unauthorized bootlegs are out there, there is currently no official DVD set of Bridgerton. That means that unless you’re willing to wait indefinitely, a Netflix subscription is the way to go.

