The ‘Vincenzo’ Reference in ‘Queen of Tears’ Is The Comic Relief We All Needed Before Episode 9

Song Joong-ki’s cameo in Queen of Tears is the comic relief we all needed. I’ve been a wreck over Hae-in and Hyunwoo’s relationship for the past seven episodes, and I’ve been desperate to feel some happiness after all the crying I’ve done.

K-drama fans were gagged when Song Joong-ki also appeared in the drama as the iconic mafia lawyer we’ve all come to love. For those who don’t know, Song Joong-ki played the role of a mafia lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano, in the hit K-drama series Vincenzo. But if you think the K-drama references stopped there, his prior roles were also mentioned in his other hit dramas, such as Descendants of the Sun, A Werewolf Boy, and Space Sweepers.

Maybe I’m in too deep with K-dramas, but if you observed closely, you would’ve noticed that the Vincenzo background theme music was playing when Song Joong-ki entered the scene. That is cinema right there.

But even the Vincenzo reference couldn’t keep us happy for long. The Hongs have been kicked out of their company and home, so we’ll have to see how they handle it in Episode 9 of Queen of Tears, coming to Netflix on April 6, 2024.

It had to happen sooner than later, since Moh Seulhee and Yoon Eunseong had planned to take everything from the Hongs right at the start. It’s a good thing that Hyunwoo is reliable and still wants what’s best for Hae-in despite their divorce. Their relationship might recover through these adverse events, and the rest of Hae-in’s family might start being nicer to Hyunwoo.

Still, it was hard to watch the downfall of the Hongs. I don’t need to go into detail about how Queen of Tears can’t give us at least one happy episode. We’ll just have to keep looking forward to a good ending.

