‘Queen of Tears’ Episode 5 Is Coming, but I’m Still Crying Over the Last Episode

Queen of Tears is an ominous title for a romance K-drama, and it’s already proving to be a cryfest in just four episodes. It’s always wonderful to see Hae-in boss her way into managing the Queen’s Group mall, but she seriously needs a blanket and a hug.

Hae-in is amazing at her job, but she’s independent to a fault. Simply put, she doesn’t know how to ask for help, even if she’s falling apart. To see her finally become vulnerable around Hyun-woo after getting lost in the countryside is great progress in and of itself.

mommy and family issues, losing her prospective child & her brother, whom she's blamed for it. business stuffs & people around her who are trying to bring her down. on top of it all, she's dying from a brain tumor.. the world is so cruel to her?#QueenOfTears #QueenOfTearsEp4 pic.twitter.com/GjsNKcDaZE — ️️ً (@soohyunssimp) March 17, 2024

Is Hae-in going to be alright? We’ll have to wait until episode five of Queen of Tears, which is coming to Netflix on March 23, 2024.

It’s a good thing Baek Hyun-woo is always there for her. He’s slowly falling for her again, even if he won’t admit it to himself. Caring for Hae-in just comes naturally to Hyun-woo, and he’s always there for her at the right time. He also senses something wrong with Eun-seong’s advances toward Hae-in.

Hyun-woo is jealous, but he’s right. That guy is plotting something evil with Hae-in, I just know it. Nevertheless, I’m rooting for Hyun-woo to wake up and accept that he’s still hopelessly in love with Hae-in. Even Hae-in acknowledges that Hyun-woo cares deeply for her and secretly appreciates it.

The Reason Behind Hyun-woo and Hae-in’s Fallout

But if they’re so in love, why did Hyun-woo and Hae-in’s relationship grow cold? We’ve all been wondering why for the past few episodes, and the answer is heartbreaking. Hae-in had a miscarriage years ago, and the couple never moved on. Hyun-woo thought his wife had moved on from the loss, until he realized that her phone passcode was their baby’s supposed birthday.

As tragic as this all is, what makes Queen of Tears a good K-drama is its effective use of the miscommunication trope. The trope isn’t forced and happens naturally thanks to the characters’ clashing personalities. This makes everything painfully angsty and stressful. All of this is to say that I need to restock on tissues before the next episode arrives.

