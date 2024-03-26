Is Hong Hae-in from ‘Queen of Tears’ Based on a Real Heiress?

Queen of Tears is making everyone swoon over the seemingly fairytale romance between Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo. Romances between nepo babies and the rest of us hardly ever happen in real life, but why does this Netflix series feel a little too familiar?

It’s not because you’ve watched way too many romance K-dramas about charming heirs and rags-to-riches protagonists. Hae-in’s romance with Hyun-woo draws parallels to a famous Cinderella story between one of Samsung Group’s heirs and her former bodyguard.

Who is Lee Boo-jin?

Lee Boo-jin, the second child and eldest daughter of former Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, is currently the CEO of a luxury hotel chain named Hotel Shilla. She is nicknamed “Little Kun-hee” by the South Korean press in reference to her inherited business acumen from her father. Boo-jin is known to have studied at Yonsei University, one of Korea’s most prestigious institutions for higher education.

In 1995, Lim Woo-jae would become Boo-jin’s bodyguard. Woo-jae would try to deny Boo-jin’s advances because of their difference in status. But in 1999, the pair would get married, and Woo-jae would be dubbed by the local press as “Mr. Cinderella.” Then they lived happily ever after, right? Not really.

Lim Woo-jae was pressured to go into further study abroad in the US by the former chairman. It would later be alleged in court by Boo-jin that she had been suffering from domestic violence during their marriage. The couple finalized their divorce by 2020.

Is Queen of Tears Based on a True Story?

Despite the similarities, the K-drama isn’t confirmed to be based on either a book or a true story.

But there are striking moments in the drama that will still bring comparisons to mind for viewers. Hae-in is stylish, and she is also considered to be a skilled businesswoman, just like Boo-jin. Her family acknowledges her prowess and leaves her to manage the affairs of the Queen’s Group.

Haein walking around the department store wearing the sneakers hyunwoo gave her & that mischievous smile of him. Boy is so happy & proud. ???#QueenofTears #QueenofTearsEp4 pic.twitter.com/CXeIfUKDti — ✧ (@raanjhanaax) March 17, 2024

Hyun-woo, just like Woo-jae, is a university graduate from a humble background. He falls in love with Hae-in without initially knowing her real status as the daughter of the Queen’s Group. When Hyun-woo finds out about Hae-in’s identity, he tries to push her away, but she insists on marrying him nonetheless.

Their marriage is also dubbed a “fairytale wedding” externally, but the drama shows the turbulent reality of their relationship. Hyun-woo is told to study in the US against his will, and Hae-in will be presented as distant towards her husband. Queen of Tears sounds like a tragic title for a K-drama, but we’re rooting for fiction to win over reality and give this K-drama couple the happy ending they deserve.

