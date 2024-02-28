‘Parasyte: The Grey’ Will Invade Your Netflix Watch List

Aliens as love interests in K-dramas is such a normal thing. If you’ve been watching K-dramas throughout the years, you would know that there’s no shortage of extraterrestrial, time-traveling love interests. Now Parasyte: The Grey looks ready to shake up the trope.

This upcoming Netflix K-drama is nothing short of creepy. There are no tall and handsome aliens to be found here, just parasitic, highly intelligent beings that try to take control of their host bodies. Before you skip over and rewatch The Last of Us, know that these parasites are otherworldly, and they fall out of the sky.

Based on the manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki, the drama follows Su-in (played by Jeon So-nee, best known for her role in the action-thriller film Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage), whose body was invaded by a parasite. But unlike other people, Su-in isn’t controlled by her parasite, and they form an unlikely bond as they look for her missing younger sister.

K-dramas Coming to Netflix in 2024

Netflix has announced the drama will be part of the streamer’s 2024 lineup. The premiere will hit Netflix on April 5, 2024 at 3 AM EST, and the number of total episodes has not yet been announced.

In both the manga and anime of Parasyte, the story revolves around a young man named Shinichi. Despite being possessed by Migi, the parasite doesn’t have the urge to eat Shinichi’s brain. This allows them to cohabitate in Shinichi’s body and form an unlikely friendship.

Aside from swapping out the characters’ names, it’s too early to say how far the K-drama will deviate from the manga. Here’s what we know so far of the cast of the Netflix series:

Character Actor Jung Su-in Jeon So-nee Seol Gang-woo Koo Kyo-hwan Choi Joon-kyung Lee Jung-hyun Cheol-min Kwon Hae-hyo Won-seok Kim In-kwon

(featured image: Netflix)

