Having reunited for The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are already brainstorming their next dream project together.

Speaking about her favorite role Reeves has played, Moss told People, “I love John Wick.”

“I really started to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling story through his body,” she told the magazine. “And I didn’t fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children. It was very bonding for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It’s really an art form.”

“That’s kind. Thank you,” said Reeves—who also said his favorite role of Moss’ was Trinity in the Matrix franchise. When asked if there might be a spot for Moss in the Wick universe, he correctly said, “That would be awesome.”

“You want to play an assassin?” he asked Moss.

“I’d love it,” said Moss. Reeves: “Really?” Moss: “Yeah!” Reeves: “Okay. Let’s get on that.” Moss: “I’ll start practicing.” Reeves: “Be careful for what you wish for. I’m on it now.”

This kind of fantasy-casting banter is common in interviews like these, but when Keanu Reeves says he’s “on it now,” I genuinely believe him. If there’s anyone that could actually make this happen, it’s him.

ladies and gentlemen, Keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/CLBNGJifmZ — Carrie Wittmer 🐊 (@carriesnotscary) December 21, 2021

The legendary Betty White has died at age 99. (via Variety)

Celebrations of White’s extraordinary life—and many posts cursing the last day of 2021 for taking White from us—have been filling social media:

Hollywood icon Betty White has passed away at age 99. Thank you for being a friend, Betty. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AI48ImiCjO — IMDb (@IMDb) December 31, 2021

Breaking News: Betty White is dead at 99. Over nearly 70 years, she built an Emmy Award-winning television career that spanned “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Saturday Night Live.” https://t.co/gFspWI8Ku4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 31, 2021

Betty White es eterna. 1922 ‐ 2021. pic.twitter.com/y7TIM0u3b8 — Eneko Ruiz Jiménez (@enekoruizj) December 31, 2021

Betty White died before her 100th birthday, but after the People cover story about her centennial went to press. A consummate pro. https://t.co/jp3CjJIYnX — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) December 31, 2021

This year started with the Insurrection and ended with the passing of Betty White. We never stood a chance. — J’na Jefferson (@jnajefferson) December 31, 2021

When asked in 2016 what she hoped her legacy would be, Betty White simply said “I want them to still think kindly of me and maybe make them smile” pic.twitter.com/fYRKBwsuYo — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 31, 2021

new year’s is canceled. i don’t want to live in a 2022 without betty white 🥲 RIP to a true legend — Alyse Whitney 수지 (@AlyseWhitney) December 31, 2021

