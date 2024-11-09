‘Propaganda puppet’: A late-night TV host destroys Elon Musk

Elon Musk has called Jimmy Kimmel an “insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet” even though all four words aptly describe the South African billionaire.

Musk replied to a post on X, formerly Twitter (a platform that Musk owns and arguably ruined) featuring Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional speech after election night. However, Kimmel has his own platform in the form of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and he bit back at Musk on November 7.

Kimmel is an insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

“At least my children like me,” Kimmel said in response to Musk. This refers to Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who has called her father a “heinous incel” and talked about how poorly he treated her as a child.

“The guy who paid people a million dollars a day to vote for Donald Trump is calling me a propaganda puppet,” Kimmel went on. “Listen, Kermit, you bought Twitter. You bought a social media platform that is literally a propaganda machine.” Hey, don’t compare Kermit to Elon Musk! We’d all much rather a beloved Muppet owned what’s left of Twitter than the disgusting man-child that is Elon Musk.

“If I spent two weeks trying to come up with a four-word description of Elon Musk, I don’t think I could do better than ‘insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet,” said Kimmel, to laughter from the audience. He then pointed out that Musk has called multiple outlets “propaganda,” including The New York Times and the Associated Press—basically, if there was a hint of a left-wing idea in any of them, Musk dismissed them.

Kimmel himself had an idea, he joked, to create a new show and call it “Insufferable Nonsense Propaganda Puppet.” He even had a little puppet of himself made up for it. “And now the surprise is ruined thanks to Elon Musk!”

Why is Musk picking on Kimmel in the first place? Well, the so-called free speech absolutist can’t stand criticism of his overlord Donald Trump. So when Kimmel did a tearful piece on Wednesday about the “terrible night” of the election, Musk pounced. However, what Kimmel had to say was correct. He listed all the people a Trump presidency is a nightmare for, including women, children, immigrants, poor people, and so many more, and pointedly added, “It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him, too. You just don’t realize it yet.”

Elon Musk probably isn’t watching Jimmy Kimmel, and Kimmel himself pointed out that the man is “not capable of shame.” But if he was watching, he’d have heard Kimmel discuss a Trump Truth Social post from 2022 where Trump claimed, “I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” about Musk. That is the true nature of their relationship, and let’s not even get started on Musk’s cringeworthy “dark MAGA” antics that the Internet rightly roared with laughter at.

Kimmel said to Musk as a parting shot, “I’m sure [Trump’s] little hand will fit nicely into your sock hole.” Obscene? Sure, but hopefully it will irritate Musk. He deserves to never know a day of peace again in his life.

