‘Heinous incel’: Elon Musk’s estranged daughter defends Taylor Swift against her dad

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson defended Taylor Swift against her “heinous incel” father’s disgusting response to the singer’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Recommended Videos

Shortly after the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Harris, Swift took to Instagram to offer her official endorsement of Harris for president. The endorsement was expected as Swift has always been open about her left-leaning politics. However, that didn’t stop MAGA men from offering the weirdest and most disgusting responses to her endorsements as possible.

Trump dismissed her endorsement and grossly minimized her accomplishments by claiming having Brittany Mahomes on his side was equivalent to having Swift’s support. Right-wing pundit Dave Rubin gave a disturbing warning to Swift about what “Venezuelan gangs” do to “young pretty girls” like her.

One of the responses that gained the most outrage was from billionaire Musk. In an unsettling Tweet, he wrote, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” Musk quickly started trending on X for his incredibly creepy and unacceptable response to Swift voicing her political stance.

Her endorsement had nothing to do with him, yet he was so triggered that he made a public post sexually harassing her. Numerous users called Musk out for his creepiness, but one response that may sting more than others comes from Wilson.

Vivian Wilson calls out her incel father

After Swift’s endorsement, Wilson took to Threads to react to the news. She expressed her excitement about how it came at the perfect time, and she couldn’t wait to “see the Swifties at the polls.” Unfortunately, Musk had to ruin the moment with his disgusting Tweet, which Wilson received comments about. In response, she slammed Musk, calling his Tweet “heinous incel nonsense.”

“Heinous incel nonsense” pretty much summed up everything that could be said about Musk’s Tweet, as it was simply “abhorrent.” Wilson also slammed those who “don’t see how” his response is abhorrent, telling them, “You’re part of the problem.” She concluded by urging her followers not to let anyone talk to them in such a “disgusting, “belittling,” and “incredibly sexist” manner.

In a separate comment, Wilson reiterated that she doesn’t enjoy talking about Musk because she is her “own person” and doesn’t always want to be associated with him. However, his latest creepy antics were so terrible that she felt she had to say something.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Wilson has been forced to speak out against Musk’s egregious actions. Although she has distanced herself from him, even changing her last name, he has continued to speak and spread lies about her because she is a transgender woman. He has repeatedly misgendered and deadnamed her while falsely painting her as a victim of the “woke mind virus.”

Musk’s lies and attempts to use her to stir more conservative hysteria, conspiracy theories, and bigotry forced her to speak out. She exposed all of his completely fictitious accounts of her childhood, given that he wasn’t even around for it.

It’s strange that a man who goes on and on about how “woke” ideology is supposedly harming his daughter doesn’t think it’s damaging at all that his daughter is forced to denounce her father’s rapey, incel threats against women.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy