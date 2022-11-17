Spider-Man 4 hasn’t even been officially announced yet, but rumors are already swirling about who might be in it and when it could come out. Here’s everything we know so far about Tom Holland‘s (rumored!) next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plot: what will Spider-Man 4 be about?

There are a few possibilities for the plot of Spider-Man 4.

Last time we saw Peter, he was living on his own after Doctor Strange erased him from everyone’s memory in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man 4 could see Peter putting together a new life for himself, going to college and fighting crime as New York’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

However, there’s also the matter of the bit of alien symbiote that was left on Earth-616 at the end of No Way Home. That drop of black goo is the perfect opening for Venom to make his way into the MCU. However, The Direct reports, based on a Youtube rumor, that Marvel may hold off on introducing Venom in order to put a little more distance between Sony’s Venom movies and its own properties. Plus, Marvel has been known to disregard the plot lines set up in its end-credit scenes before (anyone else still wondering if we’ll ever see Earth-616’s Baron Mordo again?).

There’s also a possible connection to Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock had a surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Daredevil’s reboot will premiere on Disney Plus in early 2024. With Peter and Matt both being street-level heroes who have a history together (which, admittedly, Matt won’t remember because of Strange’s spell), a partnership would be a natural fit for Spider-Man 4. Plus, The Cosmic Circus reports that Spider-Man 4 may tie into the “aftermath” of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

Cast: who will be in Spider-Man 4?

Short answer for now: We have no idea.

The only cast member we can say with some certainty is Tom Holland himself as Peter Parker. There’s a rumor that Holland has already signed on for three more Spider-Man movies, although it’s not confirmed.

Other than that, who knows? Charlie Cox could certainly make an appearance, as could other street-level characters like Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. But right now, that’s all speculation.

Release window: when will Spider-Man 4 come out?

According to The Cosmic Circus, an inside source has claimed that the release date for Spider-Man 4 is July 12, 2024. This date is far from confirmed, though.

If it’s true, this release date puts Spider-Man 4 near the end of Marvel’s Phase 5, and right after the end of Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again.

