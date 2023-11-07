Nature Lovers, Take Note: ‘Planet Earth III’ Is Now Streaming

After seven years, the wait is over! The third season of the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning nature series Planet Earth is now streaming both in the United Kingdom and the United States. Not only that, but beloved naturalist and multiple Emmy award-winner Sir David Attenborough narrates all eight lavish episodes of Planet Earth III.

Planet Earth III premiered in the U.K. in October, and started streaming in the U.S. on November 4, 2023. Episodes will be available every Saturday night on both BBC America and AMC+.

The most recent season picks up where 2006’s Planet Earth and 2016’s Planet Earth II left off, exploring our planet’s highest peaks and deepest, darkest crevices. The series has always focused on plants and animals, but season 3 promises to highlight the ways in which our planet is constantly adjusting to the effects of climate change.

Per a press release from BBC Studios, “this spellbinding series will feature never before seen behavior, and dive deep into the stories and animal characters which reflect the new challenges that wildlife face in our modern, crowded world. The series will also highlight the growing need to preserve and restore nature.”

A trailer for Planet Earth III reintroduces viewers to the same high-quality, stunning videography we’ve become accustomed to in the prestigious nature show. The familiar voice of Attenborough feels like a warm blanket for those of us who’ve drifted off to sleep with a Planet Earth episode playing in the background.

“Journey across our magnificent planet to meet the astonishing animals that live here …”

Incredibly, host Attenborough is now 97 years old, but his advanced age didn’t stop him from traipsing through the wilderness in pursuit of the perfect shot. In an interview with Conde Nast Traveler, series producer Mike Gunton describes Attenborough as “a supreme broadcaster,” and calls working with him “a masterclass.”

“His passion and wonder for the natural world match his professional ability,” Gunton says. “There isn’t much he doesn’t know about this business, and yet he is still hungry for any new knowledge or observation about a species or habitat.”

It’s us, hi. We’re the problem. It’s us

For the opening segment of episode 1, Attenborough traveled to Downe Bank in Kent, England, to walk the same paths Charles Darwin traversed 100 years ago. His opening remarks sum up the goal of Planet Earth III succinctly:

“The natural world continues to surprise us, but since Darwin’s time it has changed beyond recognition, being transformed by a powerful force—us. We will see how animals are adapting in extraordinary ways, to survive the new challenges they face. At this crucial time in our history, we must now look at the world through a new lens.”

Gunton concurs, telling Conde Nast Traveler that viewers will be treated to the same awe-inspiring quality content they’ve come to expect from the series, but with more focus on how humans are affecting our world. The eighth and final episode will center on dedicated global “heroes” who risk their lives in the name of wildlife and natural preservation.

“We are using all the technical brilliance, stunning visuals and compelling stories you would expect from a Planet Earth series,” Gunton explains, “but we look through a new lens: a world where the biggest influence is now us humans. We look at how animals adapt to this new world and reveal some of the biggest challenges facing nature.”

Don’t worry, the overarching message will still be positive!

“But it is also a series driven by hope and wonder: wonder at nature’s ability to change and adapt, but also at our own innovation and passion to make a difference,” Gunton concludes.

A worthy soundtrack

Composers Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea returned to work on the score for next installment of Planet Earth. They’re joined by Sara Barone and Dan Smith, whom you might recognize from the band Bastille. Indeed, the title theme song features Smith’s vocals on “Pompeii MMXXIII,” a variation on the 2013 Bastille hit “Pompeii.”

So grab some popcorn and settle in! Planet Earth III is now available on BBC America and AMC+.

