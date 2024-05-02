bandit, bingo and bluey from bluey
Category:
TV

The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube

If you haven't seen the 'Bluey' episode "Dad Baby" yet, now's your chance.
Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 2, 2024 03:17 pm

Leave it to TV critics and journalists to make a big deal over nothing. Imagine using words like “controversial” and “banned” to describe a kids’ show episode, only for that episode to appear on on YouTube less than 24 hours later! Boy, if I were one of those journalists, I’d be pretty embarrassed.

Recommended Videos

All of this is to say that “Dad Baby,” the controversial Bluey episode that was banned in the U.S., is now free to watch on Bluey’s official YouTube channel.

Disney owns the U.S. and global streaming rights to Bluey, and the company has made numerous changes and edits to the series to screen it for American audiences. Some episodes have dialogue changed or scenes edited to remove references to farts and vomit. Others took an extra long time to make it to the U.S. at all. One episode, “Dad Baby,” has remained completely absent from Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior.

To date, Disney hasn’t commented on the missing episode or offered any explanation for keeping it off American TV. However, it’s not hard to speculate on why the episode is missing. In “Dad Baby,” Bandit straps on a baby carrier and pretends to be pregnant with Bingo. He eventually gives birth to her in the family wading pool, with the Heelers’ neighbor Pat acting as midwife.

A depiction of childbirth? A pregnant man? You can see how this episode could trigger some conservative meltdowns, considering the American right wing’s views on reproduction and trans people. To be clear, “Dad Baby” doesn’t veer particularly close to either of those issues, but I’m assuming Disney wanted to play it safe.

So why has Ludo Studio, the production company behind Bluey, decided to release the episode for free online? It’s not the first time the studio has released full Bluey episodes on YouTube, but you can’t help but wonder if something went down between Ludo and its American distributor.

In any case, if you haven’t seen “Dad Baby” yet, now’s your chance! Just don’t come crying to me when you become hopelessly corrupted by the hedonism and debauchery depicted therein. (I’m kidding. The episode is cute and fine.)

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling
Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article We Can’t Stop Humming These 10 Modern Songs ‘Bridgerton’ Turned Into Classics
Simon and Daphne at the ball in Season 1 of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
We Can’t Stop Humming These 10 Modern Songs ‘Bridgerton’ Turned Into Classics
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 2, 2024
Read Article What You Need To Know about ‘Doctor Who’ as It Enters a New Era
Jodi Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
What You Need To Know about ‘Doctor Who’ as It Enters a New Era
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article Netflix Confirms Release Dates for ‘Cobra Kai’s Three-Part Final Season
Ralph Macchio as Danny LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny, and Mary Mouser as Sam in Cobra Kai
Category: TV
TV
Netflix Confirms Release Dates for ‘Cobra Kai’s Three-Part Final Season
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale
Jean Grey stepping between Cable and Cyclops in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling
Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article We Can’t Stop Humming These 10 Modern Songs ‘Bridgerton’ Turned Into Classics
Simon and Daphne at the ball in Season 1 of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
We Can’t Stop Humming These 10 Modern Songs ‘Bridgerton’ Turned Into Classics
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 2, 2024
Read Article What You Need To Know about ‘Doctor Who’ as It Enters a New Era
Jodi Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
What You Need To Know about ‘Doctor Who’ as It Enters a New Era
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article Netflix Confirms Release Dates for ‘Cobra Kai’s Three-Part Final Season
Ralph Macchio as Danny LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny, and Mary Mouser as Sam in Cobra Kai
Category: TV
TV
Netflix Confirms Release Dates for ‘Cobra Kai’s Three-Part Final Season
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Read Article We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale
Jean Grey stepping between Cable and Cyclops in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 2, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>