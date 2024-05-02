The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube

Leave it to TV critics and journalists to make a big deal over nothing. Imagine using words like “controversial” and “banned” to describe a kids’ show episode, only for that episode to appear on on YouTube less than 24 hours later! Boy, if I were one of those journalists, I’d be pretty embarrassed.

All of this is to say that “Dad Baby,” the controversial Bluey episode that was banned in the U.S., is now free to watch on Bluey’s official YouTube channel.

Disney owns the U.S. and global streaming rights to Bluey, and the company has made numerous changes and edits to the series to screen it for American audiences. Some episodes have dialogue changed or scenes edited to remove references to farts and vomit. Others took an extra long time to make it to the U.S. at all. One episode, “Dad Baby,” has remained completely absent from Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior.

To date, Disney hasn’t commented on the missing episode or offered any explanation for keeping it off American TV. However, it’s not hard to speculate on why the episode is missing. In “Dad Baby,” Bandit straps on a baby carrier and pretends to be pregnant with Bingo. He eventually gives birth to her in the family wading pool, with the Heelers’ neighbor Pat acting as midwife.

A depiction of childbirth? A pregnant man? You can see how this episode could trigger some conservative meltdowns, considering the American right wing’s views on reproduction and trans people. To be clear, “Dad Baby” doesn’t veer particularly close to either of those issues, but I’m assuming Disney wanted to play it safe.

So why has Ludo Studio, the production company behind Bluey, decided to release the episode for free online? It’s not the first time the studio has released full Bluey episodes on YouTube, but you can’t help but wonder if something went down between Ludo and its American distributor.

In any case, if you haven’t seen “Dad Baby” yet, now’s your chance! Just don’t come crying to me when you become hopelessly corrupted by the hedonism and debauchery depicted therein. (I’m kidding. The episode is cute and fine.)

