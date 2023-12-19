Mark Your Calendars—Here’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Complete Release Schedule

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series hits Disney+ soon. We’ve got all the information about the release schedule for each episode.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the popular book series of the same name by Rick Riordan. All of us ancient Greek mythology geeks are super excited about this series. The story begins when 12-year-old Perseus “Percy” Jackson (Walker Scobell) finds out he is half-god and half-human. His human mother had kept from him that his dad was the ancient god of the sea, Poseidon. Percy goes to Camp Half-Blood, a place for demigods like himself to train and master their potential. Things go sideways when Zeus’s thunderbolt goes missing, and Percy must find the real thief and the bolt to clear his name.

The Disney+ series is supposed to be a close adaptation of the books. So far, the series has only officially been greenlit for one season. However, if it is successful, that would pave the way for the other five books to be adapted in the future.

Full Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode release schedule

Each episode of Percy Jackson will be around 30 to 50 minutes in length, like the rest of Disney+’s original television shows. There are eight episodes in total, and the show will have a two-episode premiere. Here is the full release schedule for the first season.

Episode 1: “I Accidentally Vaporize My Algebra Teacher”—December 20

Episode 2: “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom”—December 20

Episode 3: “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium”—December 27

Episode 4: “I Plunge to My Death”—January 3

Episode 5: “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers”—January 10

Episode 6: “We Take a Zebra to Vegas”—January 17

Episode 7: “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of”—January 24

Episode 8: “The Prophecy Comes True”—January 31

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode release times

For people in the United States, new episodes of Percy Jackson will drop at 3AM ET/12AM PT on the day of release, so you can either stay up really late or wake up early to check the new episodes out before everyone else. For viewers in the U.K. and Europe, the episodes will drop at at 8AM GMT, or 9AM CET.

