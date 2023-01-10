People Are Complaining About How M.O.D.O.K., an Ugly Floating Head, Looks in the New ‘Quantumania’ Trailer

Well, folks on Twitter are at it again. When you think about M.O.D.O.K., you probably think about a head—which makes sense because the entire character design is that he has a REALLY big head and a little tiny body. So when he appeared in the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it was nice to see that big-headed monster standing with the team. But I guess some people had a problem with his design?

M.O.D.O.K., for the most part, is just a big ugly head. It’s what he was in the comics, it’s what he was in the Patton Oswalt-led series for Hulu, and it is seemingly what he is in Quantumania. And it just happens to be … who M.O.D.O.K. is? It’s like complaining that Doc Ock has tentacles when that’s all he’s ever had. It’s just what the character was designed to look like.

And for the most part, it’s cool! It’s a giant head walking behind Jonathan Majors as Kang. It’s genuinely hilarious seeing everyone in the Quantum Realm looking so cool and then M.O.D.O.K. just in the background.

“He looks weird,” “he’s so ugly,” “he looks like Mr. Electric,” GOOD. MODOK is a bigass, uglyass head and I’m glad they got that right. pic.twitter.com/0K5QmBA6OC — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) January 10, 2023

But instead of laughing at him (which you’re supposed to do—he’s a big ole ugly head), people on Twitter are mad he’s … a big head? Why?

the MCU literally just doing what Sharkboy and Lavagirl did to George Lopez 2 decades ago for MODOK isn’t exactly impressive



of course it looks goofy but it sure as hell isn’t iconic or memorable. Which MODOK should be. It’s generic. — croc ? (@Croc_Block) January 10, 2023

He’s a giant floating head, Croc.

Complaining about Marvel’s CGI does not make you original

The conversation about CGI quality constantly comes up with MCU movies, and it is exhausting. What do you want from a franchise that has flying people in metal suits or a kid from Queens swinging around? Do you want them to actually make Tom Holland swing through the city? Who are you? Christopher Nolan?

The complaints about his design are … truly baffling. This user wanted him to have a whole-ass body like in the Avengers game, and … no? I want M.O.D.O.K. to look as silly as physically possible.

The Avengers game is the blueprint on how to make MODOK look horrifying yet still keep that goofy ass head



Getting my hopes up too high for body horror like this in an MCU Ant-Man movie but a man can dream https://t.co/5WJ3Nq06Kf pic.twitter.com/v9xflHGj5I — Jayden (@drsoap8) January 10, 2023

It boils down to the exhausting conversation over Marvel and their CGI. For some reason, people cannot get over CGI battles in superhero movies. If I had to hear one more complaint about the end of Black Widow and its CGI, I was going to throw my electronics into the ocean. It’s as if they want something to complain about, and now a giant floating head with a weird-looking face isn’t good enough? Corey Stoll looks like he was shoved in a storage container! It’s hilarious!

If you’re looking for something to complain about when it comes to Marvel and CGI, maybe start with working conditions for the artists.

Some of the complaints from fans of the character did boil down to how his personality is. And if it means an incredibly annoying Corey Stoll? Well, that’s all they need.

If his characterisation is good though it’ll win me over probably. Need him to be the most annoying, despicable mf in the whole movie — Ollie? (@TheQuiver_) January 10, 2023

It’s just that … he’s a big head. If you want to complain about characters or how a movie is shot? Okay, go ahead. But M.O.D.O.K. is just a big ol’ giant head, and I think it is hilarious seeing Stoll’s face like that. There are obviously going to be changes to the character, but I’m excited to see what they do with a giant-headed villain in live action.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

