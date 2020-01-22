Why Yes I Do Love the Voice Cast of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Animated Comedy Series

Marvel’s television efforts are interesting mainly because if it isn’t on Disney+, it got canceled. And yet, Hulu’s new villain-centric Marvel series, M.O.D.O.K., starring the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing himself, is thriving and has an incredible voice cast along with it.

From Patton Oswalt to Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, and beyond, this cast is weirdly stacked with my favorite comedians, so let’s unpack who is all involved. According to Deadline, that’s Sam Richardson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, and Aimee Garcia joining Oswalt. Described as a “supervillain family sitcom,” the animated show is, at this point, one of the few new Marvel properties to surface outside of the Disney umbrella.

What’s exciting about the show, though, is the level of nerdom within the cast itself. Patton Oswalt has consistently made himself known as a huge nerd. Case in point: his Star Wars filibuster on Parks and Recreation that is now a famous part of the series.

But Patton Oswalt isn’t the only Parks and Recreation alum coming to the show (or the only nerd). My excitement peaked while reading that Ben Schwartz, who is also voicing Sonic the Hedgehog in the upcoming movie, is joining the cast. For a little refresher (or just for fun), here are some of Jean-Ralphio Saperstein’s best moments.

While these casting choices (including Sam Richardson, that sweet baby from Veep) are fun, what they do is set a very specific tone for this series. Sure, a creepy, murderous super genius with psionic powers is a concept that could be taken quite seriously, but the fact that this animated series is, seemingly, going to be focused around a supervillain family? With a bunch of comedians behind it? I honestly can’t wait (and that’s coming from someone who isn’t the biggest fan of animated series).

Jordan Blum, the EP and showrunner, talked about the additions to the series, saying, “I’m blown away by our insanely talented and hilarious voice cast, who have all brought their specific kind of magic to this weird and wonderful corner of the Marvel Universe.”

Karim Zreik, who is Marvel’s SVP for their television programming, went on to praise the groundwork that Oswalt and Blum have already laid out prior to the new additions: “Patton and Jordan have done a phenomenal job in laying the groundwork for this exceptional ensemble. We’re thrilled to include this cast in the Marvel family.

Prior to Schwartz and Richardson, the show also nabbed Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero, Beck Bennett from Saturday Night Live, and Jon Daly. The show, while a supervillain family, also has a big challenge for the villain: His midlife crisis. Everything so far seems fun, very supervillainy, and just a fun departure from the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we’ve had up to this point and I cannot wait.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com