The New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Has Dropped! Here’s Everything We Noticed

The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is here! With the movie coming out on February 17 and only one teaser released so far, fans have been clamoring for more details about Ant-Man 3, and now we finally have some new footage to pore over. Here’s our full breakdown of the new trailer!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and the rest of the Ant Fam (get it?) become trapped in the Quantum Realm after Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) builds a quantum beacon. In the Quantum Realm, Scott and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) will go up against the formidable Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Witness the beginning of a new dynasty.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania and experience it in 3D February 17. pic.twitter.com/1THTyuREB9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 10, 2023

Scott wants to make up for lost time

(Marvel)

This trailer focuses on some kind of bargain that Scott makes with Kang. After Thanos’s snap in Infinity War, Scott spent five years trapped in the Quantum Realm—although from his perspective, it only lasted five hours. When he emerged, Cassie was five years older. In the new trailer, Kang tells Scott that they’ve both lost a lot of time as we see flashbacks of Cassie as a young girl. If this trailer is accurate, it looks like the plot will revolve around Scott’s attempts to get back some lost time with Cassie. That’s if the trailer is accurate, of course. Marvel loves to use its trailers to misdirect.

KANG!!!

(Marvel)

What kind of time is Kang trying to get back? We don’t exactly know yet, but Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) seems to know a lot about him. She says Kang can “rewrite existence and shatter timelines.” As she speaks, we see Scott split into two variants of himself. Janet knows better than to trust Kang, but Scott clearly doesn’t, since he seems to think Kang will give him a second chance at watching Cassie grow up.

Also, the “shattering timelines” line, which is backed up by Kang’s threat that everything Scott “calls life will end,” is the biggest Loki reference we’ve gotten in any recent MCU project—and it raises questions of how closely this Kang variant will be related to whatever Kang is now running the TVA. (I’m still convinced that the TVA is located in the Quantum Realm.)

Speaking of Kang—we get some tantalizing new glimpses of his MCU look in Quantumania, with his helmet retracting to reveal his face, and energy beams shooting out of his hands. We get some hints of his demeanor, too. He’s very cold and poised, completely unlike his previous incarnation, He Who Remains. He can definitely kick ass, though, as we see when he kicks Scott’s ass!

And lastly on the Kang front, the tagline for the film, “Witness the beginning of a new dynasty,” is a direct reference to Avengers: the Kang Dynasty, coming out in May 2025.

Other stuff we noticed

(Marvel)

What else is in this new trailer? We see Cassie coming out of a jail cell, suggesting that she’s following in her dad’s footsteps in all the wrong ways (I mean, Covid messed up real kids pretty bad, so I can only imagine what the Blip did). Also, we get a glimpse of M.O.D.O.K. at 1:45!

We’ll keep picking this baby apart as we watch it obsessively on repeat, so stay tuned for more updates and reactions!

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]