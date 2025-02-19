Pedro Pascal’s new movie makes ‘The Last of Us’ look like ‘Sesame Street’ and I’m low-key afraid for him

Who doesn’t love Pedro Pascal? He’s a charming ally with the best kind of daddy energy, and to top it all off he’s pretty good at that whole acting thing.

So, it’s no surprise to see he’s appearing in a slew of upcoming projects, including the hotly anticipated Freaky Tales.

Thanks to Pascal’s standout performances in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, we’re used to seeing him in some hairy situations, whether it’s fighting off terrifying clickers or rescuing the adorable Grogu. Even so, Freaky Tales looks like it will be putting his character in a few positions that even the hardy Joel or talented Din Djarin might struggle to survive from.

The film, written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck of Captain Marvel fame, is an ’80s nostalgia trip, wrapped up in ultra-violence and snazzy dialogue. Freaky Tales is an anthology story, a format most widely popularized in modern times by Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles.”

Pascal plays the role of the debt collector, named Clint. He’s looking for redemption after a violent tragedy, and it seems like he’s going to struggle to find it.

“Clint is a very attractive character to play,” Pascal shared in the Sundance Festival press kit. “A very sort of hardened man that ultimately wants a family and a life without violence, even though it’s been a life shaped primarily by violence.”

Judging by the high octane trailer, this isn’t quite the “drug dealer with a heart of gold” trope we might be used to seeing. Clint is seen wielding an axe while holding a baby in the film’s amuse bouche, and also appears to be held at gunpoint. So, if you didn’t like seeing the endearing Pascal at the mercy of cordyceps, you might want to give this one a miss.

Freaky Tales is primarily inspired by co-director Fleck’s childhood in Oakland, and like the ultra-popular Stranger Things is a love letter to the decade that brought us Back to the Future. Reviewers who watched it last year at Sundance have praised how it unapologetically leans into its bold aesthetic, something aided by excellent performances from the Narcos star and his castmates.

While Pascal is certainly the biggest name on the call sheet when it comes to the main cast, there is a cameo from superstar Tom Hanks. Also starring in Freaky Friday is Aussie Ben Mendelsohn, Fifth Harmony singer Normani, and Insecure star Jay Ellis, so there’s hardly a lack of talent surrounding the Chilean-American star.

If you’re a Pedro stan and searching for a slick, gory, wild ride, then make sure to check out Freaky Tales when it comes out this April.

