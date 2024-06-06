Is There Any New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date Info?

We’re almost at the end of an era. Well, nearly. It all depends on when Netflix will finally be ready to release Stranger Things season 5.

Given the numerous delays the show has suffered while producing both season 4 and season 5—the pandemic, of course, and last summer’s labor strikes in Hollywood, especially—it may still take a while before we get to see the final installment of Netflix’s Stranger Things saga.

That hasn’t stopped fans around the world from speculating when the next season will be released, however. The show is right in the middle of filming now, having started the shoot earlier this year. Previously, season 5’s newest guest star, the iconic Linda Hamilton, confirmed to Business Insider that this upcoming season would take at least a year to shoot. That means production won’t be done until December this year, at the earliest.

After that, there will still be a lot of editing and VFX work to be done, so don’t expect the show to drop any time soon—it’s unfortunately even possible that we’ll have to wait until 2026. Netflix may, however, once again decide to drop Stranger Things on two separate release dates, with the first part of the season dropping earlier to give the crew more time to finish the second part. After all, Stranger Things has been one of Netflix’s biggest original shows since it first premiered in 2016, so they’ll certainly want to milk it for all its worth before it ends.

As ever though, Stranger Things season 5 will be unleashed on the entire world at the exact same time. This means that, while Stranger Things may have a bigger core audience in Netflix territories like the U.S., Canada, the U.K., India, Brazil, and more, no one country or region will be able to watch earlier than another. This makes the show’s release much easier to plan and also makes it possible for audiences to avoid spoilers online—at least for a little while.

So, wherever you are in the world, be that in India, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, France, Norway, Colombia, Egypt, South Africa, or any of the other 190 countries where Netflix is available, rest assured that we’re all at least in the same boat as we wait for Stranger Things season 5.

