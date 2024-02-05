Pedro Pascal? ’80s Vibes? Oakland? We’re So Excited for ‘Freaky Tales’

Pedro Pascal fans, get ready for a treat! Premiering at Sundance this year, the new anthology film Freaky Tales takes us back to Oakland in the 1980s and has been getting great reviews! So when can we all see it?

With an amazing cast and premise (based on the little we know about the plot), the film has fans excited. Because really, a movie set in the ’80s with great music, a perfect cast, and loads of nostalgia? What could be better than this? It helps too that the movie is written and directed by Anna Borden and Ryan Fleck, the duo who brought us films like Captain Marvel.

Directed by Anna Borden and Ryan Fleck, the duo join together to tell the story of Oakland in the 80s from multiple perspectives. Written by the team as well, it has us excited for what Freaky Tales has to offer us!

What to expect from Freaky Tales

Set in 1987 Oakland, the film is an anthology, told from the perspectives of four different characters, focusing on the “underdogs” of the California Bay Area. Fleck, who is from the area, brings his own hometown love into the film (according to those who saw it at Sundance) and makes for a genre-bending nostalgia fest.

It appears that the movie has some pretty iconic needle drops and is a testament to the love that those from Oakland have for their hometown, set in an era when that town was heavily disparaged. Oh, also, there’s Nazi-bashing in this movie. (Shout-out to the Oakland punk scene!) A win-win for us all.

What a cast!

Look, you can put Pedro Pascal in anything and I’ll watch. Add in my sweet Riri Williams? I’m all in with all my cards. Dominique Thorne, a brilliant actress that I’m so excited to see more of, joins Pascal along with Normani, Jack Champion, Ji-Young Yoo, Jay Ellis, Natalia Dominguez, Ben Mendelsohn, and the late Angus Cloud.

The cast gave tribute to Cloud when they were premiering the film at Sundance, with Jay Ellis saying “Rest in Peace” to him. This film marks one of the last roles from the late actor.

So when can I watch Freaky Tales?

Right now, no one knows. The movie is waiting to be purchased by a studio and then we’ll have to wait and see when said studio wants to release it. Personally? I need to see Freaky Tales sooner rather than later because I cannot wait to see this cast in action!

So, for now, we will just have to think about what this movie is bringing to us and wait for more news.

