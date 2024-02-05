Paul Bettany Confirms That Vision Will Return to the MCU

When we last saw Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was going through a pretty big identity crisis. Now, Paul Bettany, who plays the big-hearted synthezoid, has announced that we haven’t seen the last of Vision.

The Direct reports that at a Collider panel hosted by Maggie Lovitt at last weekend’s MegaCon, a fan asked if Vision would return to the MCU. Bettany responded, “Well, yeah … I mean, why wouldn’t I? Yes, 100%.”

Marvel actors are notoriously cagey about revealing involvement in future MCU projects, so for Bettany to assure fans that Vision will “100%” return is a major announcement. But how exactly might it happen? Is Vision’s spinoff series still in the works?

Where we last left off with Vision

Vision, created in Avengers: Age of Ultron from a synthetic body and the Mind Stone, has had a poignant story arc in the MCU. After falling in love with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision sacrifices himself so that Wanda can destroy the Mind Stone to keep it away from the genocidal Thanos. However, his death (two deaths, to be precise) leaves Wanda grief-stricken and traumatized, leading her to create a false reality in WandaVision. That reality includes a seemingly resurrected Vision.

Things get complicated for Vision in WandaVision, though. His body is reanimated to create White Vision, a separate being who doesn’t have Vision’s memories or personality. However, Wanda’s Vision reactivates White Vision’s memories, prompting a philosophical question based on the Ship of Theseus: who exactly is Vision, now that he’s died and been put back together?

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda’s Vision is reabsorbed into Wanda’s mind, and White Vision flies off to find some answers.

Will Vision return in Marvel’s Vision Quest?

In 2022, Marvel announced a new series starring Vision, called Vision Quest. The series would reportedly pick up where WandaVision left off, following White Vision in the next phase of his story. Although we haven’t heard much about the series since that initial announcement, there hasn’t been any announcement about a cancellation—and Bettany’s comments at MegaCon seem to confirm that it’s still in the works.

